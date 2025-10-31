Digital Editions
Digital Editions
Digital Editions Archive
News
All News
Community
Events
Opinion
People and Lifestyle
Regional
Rural
Sport
Sport
Real Estate
GO
Sign in
Subscribe
Social media
Sign in
Subscribe
Sign in
Subscribe
Digital Editions
News
Sport
Community
Rural
Events
Real Estate
Friday, 31.10.2025
Digital Editions
Digital Editions
Digital Editions Archive
News
All News
Community
Events
Opinion
People and Lifestyle
Regional
Rural
Sport
Sport
Real Estate
Social media
GO
Sign in
Subscribe
Dylan Pool
Sport
Goodwin claims Tony Greenhill Memorial trophy
Sport
Twilight golf a hit, huge scores for Sunday Stableford
News
Cordy drills hole in one
News
Gail Smith takes out women's July Monthly Medal
News
Andrew dominates the Field for Monthly Medal
News
Small but quality group of players on the field
News
Beechworth golfers brave the conditions
News
Beechworthians atop of Rutherglen tournament
News
Goodwin leads halfway through women's club championships
News
Women's club champs get underway
Read more