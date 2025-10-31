Social media
Friday, 31.10.2025
Dylan Pool
Sport

Goodwin claims Tony Greenhill Memorial trophy

Sport

Twilight golf a hit, huge scores for Sunday Stableford

News

Cordy drills hole in one

News

Gail Smith takes out women's July Monthly Medal

News

Andrew dominates the Field for Monthly Medal

News

Small but quality group of players on the field

News

Beechworth golfers brave the conditions

News

Beechworthians atop of Rutherglen tournament

News

Goodwin leads halfway through women's club championships

News

Women's club champs get underway