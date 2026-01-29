Chip-ins galore at twilight golf

Last Sunday we had 11 players battle it out on the course, with eight of those choosing to play early and beat the heat (well if you can call it that). Winning the day with a great 38 points was Hollie Goodwin off a 14 handicap. A countback was needed to decide the runner up with Dave Clark (13) winning that countback from Dean Howard (12) both with 34 points. Nearest the pins went to Dave Clark on the 3rd and Andy Croome claimed two nearest the pins on the 10th and 17th. On Thursday a smaller field of 14 players fronted up for twilight on the front nine. The winner with a huge 28 points (21+7) was Dave Clark. Runner up taking home the Bridge Road Brewers voucher was Brian Pritchard with 26 points (20+6). Ball winners were Andy Croome 24 and Daniel Balzer with 22. The Beechworth Bakery voucher for nearest the pin went to Jackson Wells who managed to knock it on the 3rd green. From the 6th tee mind you. Jarryd Pritchard took home the cash with his chip on the 9th after using one of his playing partners' balls to help him. The CC’s Quality Meats & Smokehouse voucher in the raffle went to Brian Pritchard. Twilight golf will be on again this Thursday. Hit off 4:30- 5pm. Sunday golf is on again 11:30 for 12 hit off. We also have a few of our women members travelling up to Mansfield on Sunday for the NEDGA Opening Day. This is a two person Stableford event. So if any members want to play, as we currently have no men going. Please let Dylan know ASAP.