Digital Editions
Digital Editions
Digital Editions Archive
News
All News
Community
Events
Opinion
People and Lifestyle
Regional
Rural
Sport
Sport
Real Estate
GO
Sign in
Subscribe
Social media
Sign in
Subscribe
Sign in
Subscribe
Digital Editions
News
Sport
Community
Rural
Events
Real Estate
Thursday, 30.10.2025
Digital Editions
Digital Editions
Digital Editions Archive
News
All News
Community
Events
Opinion
People and Lifestyle
Regional
Rural
Sport
Sport
Real Estate
Social media
GO
Sign in
Subscribe
Home page
>
News
>
People and Lifestyle
People and Lifestyle
People and Lifestyle
Indigo Interview: A love of a hands-on career
People and Lifestyle
Indigo Interview: A love of horticulture
People and Lifestyle
Indigo Interview: A passion for history and photography
Beechworth’s Gary Coombe was born in Carlton and has lived in Beechworth since the early 1970s
People and Lifestyle
Indigo Interview: A love of teaching
Vikki Gray was born in Hastings Victoria, lived in Queensland and moved to Beechworth in April
People and Lifestyle
Indigo Interview: Investing time in community
Laura Egan was born near Bairnsdale and has lived in Beechworth since the end of 2020
People and Lifestyle
Soaring together
Local club preparing for national junior gliding competition in January
People and Lifestyle
Indigo Interview: A rewarding career
Beechworth-born Steven North returned to the town with his family on Christmas Eve 2013
People and Lifestyle
Helping to make a difference
Phillip Nickson grew up in Chipping Norton and has lived in Rutherglen for more than 30 years
Read more
Top stories
1.
Rufous Whistler – arrival of a summer songbird
2.
Bombers go back-to-back in A grade
3.
“No stone unturned” – Police committed to the long-haul in manhunt
4.
Start your engines, Wilby Drags are back
5.
Beautiful You Cancer Charity High Tea Fundraiser brings support and style to Wangaratta