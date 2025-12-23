Apparently 40+mm of rain overnight Sunday morning was going to wash us out, but someone forgot to tell the weather, as seven golfers fronted up for a Stableford event.

And only one short shower just after the half way mark dampened the day.

The best part of seven golfers turning up was the fact that three of them were juniors, Ollie, Luca and Alastair, which was great to see.

Well clearly it was tougher going for the older generation as the juniors took the top two positions.

Alastair Merritt was the winner with a great score of 43 points off a 36 handicap (that's the last time he will be off 36).

Runner up also with a great score of 41 points was Ollie Read (27).

Next to follow were Phil Pelgrim 36, Rod Shaw 33, Jamie Dolny 32, Luca 31, Zane Howard 28.

Only one nearest the pin went off and that was Zane Howard on the 17th.

Last Thursday on the first stinking hot summers day of the season we had 13 players front up for twilight golf on the front nine.

The winner was Jamie Dolny with a great 26 points (23+3).

Runner up for the Bridge Road Brewers voucher was Josh Carr with 25 (21+4).

Ball winners were Alastair Palmer 25 and Rod Shaw 23.

Nearest the pin on the 5th for the Beechworth Bakery voucher was Jackson Wells and nearest the pin on the 7th was Jarryd Pritchard.

Josh Carr chipped in on the 9th for the cash.

The CC’s Quality Meats & Smokehouse voucher in the raffle went to Josh Carr.

No twilight golf this Thursday as it is Boxing Day eve.

Sunday golf will be on again, arrive at 11:30am for 12pm hit off.

Twilight golf will resume on New Years Day.