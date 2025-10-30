Social media
Thursday, 30.10.2025
Creating special memories and safety awareness

Spooky fun

North East local crowned runner up Australian Rodeo Queen

Grace Griffith was named first Runner Up at the 2025 Australian Rodeo Queen Quest
Funding boost for wildlife shelters

Beechworth Wildlife Shelter’s Sue Hiatt welcomes a state government grant to help with rescue
Community information battery session hosted next week

Totally Renewable Beechworth with Indigo Power to host session about community batteries
Christmas Day set to sparkle for community

A bright Christmas Day is set for the festive season with a community lunch in Beechworth
Pedal power: all-abilities mountain bike trail open in Stanley State Forest

The suite of new trails is ready to ride from Yack Tracks Trailhead
Local Scout group celebrates 100-year milestone

A local Scout group on Saturday celebrated a century of outdoor adventures for young people
