Thursday, 30.10.2025
News

Community

Creating special memories and safety awareness

Community

Spooky fun

Community

North East local crowned runner up Australian Rodeo Queen

Grace Griffith was named first Runner Up at the 2025 Australian Rodeo Queen Quest
Education

Trip down memory lane

Beechworth’s Natalie Evans recall special times at Beechworth Primary School
People and Lifestyle

Indigo Interview: A love of a hands-on career

Matt Lumby was born in Wodonga but has lived in Rutherglen his whole life growing up on a farm
Education

A rich education history of 150 years celebrated

Beechworth Primary School celebrated its huge milestone at a formal assembly last Friday
Community

Funding boost for wildlife shelters

Beechworth Wildlife Shelter’s Sue Hiatt welcomes a state government grant to help with rescue
Education

A fun family fete to celebrate 150 years

A sunny day set the scene for a wrap up of Beechworth Primary School’s milestone celebrations
