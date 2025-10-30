Digital Editions
Thursday, 30.10.2025
Community
Creating special memories and safety awareness
Community
Spooky fun
Community
North East local crowned runner up Australian Rodeo Queen
Grace Griffith was named first Runner Up at the 2025 Australian Rodeo Queen Quest
Education
Trip down memory lane
Beechworth’s Natalie Evans recall special times at Beechworth Primary School
People and Lifestyle
Indigo Interview: A love of a hands-on career
Matt Lumby was born in Wodonga but has lived in Rutherglen his whole life growing up on a farm
Education
A rich education history of 150 years celebrated
Beechworth Primary School celebrated its huge milestone at a formal assembly last Friday
Community
Funding boost for wildlife shelters
Beechworth Wildlife Shelter’s Sue Hiatt welcomes a state government grant to help with rescue
Education
A fun family fete to celebrate 150 years
A sunny day set the scene for a wrap up of Beechworth Primary School’s milestone celebrations
Top stories
1.
Rufous Whistler – arrival of a summer songbird
2.
Bombers go back-to-back in A grade
3.
“No stone unturned” – Police committed to the long-haul in manhunt
4.
Start your engines, Wilby Drags are back
5.
Beautiful You Cancer Charity High Tea Fundraiser brings support and style to Wangaratta