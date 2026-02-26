Juniors impress in debut comp outings

Last Thursday we had a fairly good field of 20 golfers turn up for Twilight around the front nine. This included five of our juniors who all joined in the comp for the first time which was great to see. The winner of the night with a great 29 points (22+7) was Brian Pritchard. Runner up taking home the Bridge Road Brewers voucher was Josh Carr with 26 points (21+5). Ball winners were Dave Clark 26, Lachie Milhinch 24 and Andy Croome 24. Nearest the pin for the Beechworth Bakery voucher went to one of our juniors Ashton Leary with a great shot. On the 5th was Jamie Dolny and on the 7th was Graeme Cordy. The nearest chip on the 9th went to Dave Clark who chipped in. Kayden Ross was the junior winner of the night taking him a Drummond Golf voucher. This included two chip ins for par. Phil Pelgrim took home the CC’s Quality Meats & Smokehouse voucher in the raffle. Thanks to a very welcome downpour Sunday golf seems to have been washed out just after the players had finished 12 or so holes. This coming Thursday Twilight golf is on again. Arrive 4:30pm for 5pm hit off. Also on Sunday is our opening day for the 2026 season. Mixed event, all welcome. Arrive 11:30 for 12 hit off.