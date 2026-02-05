Twilight golfers battle it out in scorching heat

A much more pleasant day greeted the 11 golfers that fronted up for a Stableford round last Sunday. Dave Clark (12) had a day out and returned a score of 39 points to win the comp by four shots. Runner up was Nathan Philpotts (17) with 35 points. Ball winners were George Ward (20) 34, Phil Pelgrim (17) 34 and Andy Croome (12) 34. Nearest the pins went to Andy Croome on the 5th, Gerard Cull on the 10th and Dave Clark on the 17th. On a bloody hot Thursday afternoon a dozen golfers braved it out for Twilight golf. The winner taking home the cash was Lachie Milhinch with 24 points (20+4). Runner up taking home the Bridge Road Brewers voucher was Dylan Pool with 21 points (18+3). Ball winners also on 21 points were, Dave Clark (16+5) and Nathan Scott (15+6). The Beechworth Bakery nearest the pin on the 10th went to Dave Clark, Jarryd Pritchard claimed the Alpine Indigo Accounting half dozen with his shot on the 17th. Dan Balzer took home the cash with his chip on the 14th and Jarryd Pritchard also won the CC’s Quality Meats & Smokehouse voucher in the raffle. On Sunday is the third round of the Summer Cup. Arrive 11:30am for 12pm hit off.