A great field of 14 players were out on Sunday, 11 January for the first round of the Summer Cup in smokey conditions.

Fantastic to see three juniors out playing.

Welcome Riley Lappin for his first competition hit and Nathan Phillpotts for his first Sunday comp.

It was all the juniors up the top.

After just getting their handicaps, they will certainly take a hit and be lower next week.

The winner today was Ollie Read (27) with 42 points.

Runner up was Alastair Merritt (29) 39 points.

Ball winners on 38 points were Jamie Donly (10) and Andy Croome (12).

Jamie has now hit single figures for the first time.

Next to follow were Peter Smith (20) 37, Nathan Phillpotts (17) 37, Zane Howard (2) 37, Phil Pelgrim (16) 37 and George Ward (20) 37.

A lot of handicaps went down with these scores.

Nearest the pins went to Andy Croome on the 3rd and 10th and Zane Howard was the closest on the 17th.

Last Sunday was the second round of the Summer Cup.

Eleven players fought it out with Andrew Field (2) taking the win with 35 points on a countback from Dave Clark (13) 35.

Ball winners were, Alastair Merritt (26) 34, Daryl Rowe (18) 34 and Zane Howard (20) 34.

Nearest the pins went to Andrew Field on the 5th, Jacko Wells on the 10th and Rod Shaw on the 17th.

The third and fourth rounds of the Summer Cup will take place on 8 and 15 February.

On Thursday night we had a fairly good turn up of 19 players for Twilight on the back 9.

Dylan Pool took home the cash with 24 points (20+4).

Runner up for the Bridge Road Brewers voucher went to Darren McCormick with 23 points (21+2).

Ball winners were Nathan Scott 23, Jarryd Pritchard 23, Phil Pelgrim 23 and Daniel Balzer 23.

Nathan Scott took home the Beechworth Bakery voucher for nearest the pin on the 10th and Jarryd Pritchard won the Alpine Indigo Accounting half dozen on the 17th.

Lachy Milhinch won the CC’s Quality Meats & Smokehouse voucher in the raffle.

Dylan Pool also had an eagle on the par 4 16th.

Golf is on again this Thursday for Twilight.

Arrive 4:30pm to 5pm hit off.

Sunday is 11:30am for 12 hit off.