Another fantastic field for twilight at Beechworth last Thursday with 28 players.

We welcomed, Dusty and Miller Romero, Charlie Ross, Ollie Read, Nathan Scott and Chris Fitzpatrick for their first game.

Hope you enjoyed it and come back next week.

The winner of the night taking home the cash was the chef Rod Shaw with 23 points (22+1).

They're was a four-way countback for runner-up.

All players had 20+1 for 21 points.

The lucky winner of that countback and taking home the Bridge Road Brewers voucher was Andy Croome.

The unlucky ball winners in order were Jason West 21, Jacko Wells 21 and Ben Ryder 21.

Nearest the pin on the 10th for the Beechworth Bakery voucher was Dave Clark.

Darren McCormick took home the Alpine Indigo Accounting half dozen for his nearest the pin on the 17th.

Dusty Romero took home the cash with his nearest chip on the 14th and Gerard Cull won the CC’s Quality Meats & Smokehouse voucher in the raffle.

Ollie Read was the junior winner and won a free ice cream thanks to Beechworth Ice Creamery.

Also for the second week in a row there was an eagle.

This was by Willem Love on the 15th, holing out from about 60 metres.

Great day for golf last Sunday both at home and away.

First of all we had 12 players front up for a Stableford event at Beechworth, and boy was the scoring hot.

We may have been a bit generous for some handicaps for a couple of new golfers, but it's great to see a few more coming out to gain their handicap.

Also we are loving seeing all the juniors out on the course and welcomed Jobe Warner today who submitted a scorecard for his handicap.

James Dart whose second home is the golf course had a day out returning an amazing 47 points off a 20 handicap to run away with the winners prize.

George Ward turned back the clock with a fantastic 41 points off 22.

Darren McCormick would have to feel hard done by coming third returning a great score of 72 off the stick for 40 points off 8.

Ball winners were Gerard Cull (20) 38 and Jobe Warner (36) 37 points.

Dean Howard (12) and Zane Howard (19) were the next best with 36 and 35 respectively.

Only one nearest the pin was claimed and that was George Ward on the 17th.

Down at Tarrawingee's Tournament we had seven members attend what will be their last tournament, as unfortunately they are closing down at the end of the year.

Vaughan Saunders claimed another tournament victory winning the scratch with 75 off the stick.

Andrew Field came runner up with 78.

John Sherritt was the C grade scratch runner-up with 90.

Jackson Wells won a nearest the pin, and Dylan Pool, Simon Carracher and Darren Edwards contributed to the large field.

This coming Sunday will be a Stableford event with Yackandandah's men's Tournament the following Sunday.

Coming Sunday events:

Sunday, 26 October: Stableford and NEDGA 4Ball Championships at Jubilee.

Sunday, 2 November: Yackandandah Tournament. Stableford at home.

Sunday, 9 November: 1st round Men's Championships and Medal of Medals.

Sunday, 16 November: NEDGA Championships at Bright. Stableford at home.

Sunday, 23 November: 2nd Round Club Championships.

Sunday, 30 November: Final round Club Championships.

We also had another great junior golf clinic on Monday afternoon.

Despite the ordinary weather we still had over 20 kids in attendance.

Thanks to all the members who helped out and especially Rod who cooked the snags.

The Ice Creamery voucher winners were Dristan and Otto.