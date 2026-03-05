On Sunday we had a great day for our opening day for the season.

This included the John and Joan Anderson Mixed Fourball Championships.

We welcomed a couple of new golfers in Colette and Noah, who are relatively new to town.

We hope you enjoyed the day and return again soon.

The winners of the John and Joan Anderson mixed with a huge 50 points was Michelle Spicer and Jamie Donly.

Runner up and no doubt thinking they might have had the winning score was Gail Smith and Alastair Merritt who were only one point behind on 49 points.

Ball winners were Doyna Collins and Jacko Wells with 47 points, Gail Smith and Daryl Rowe with 46 and Colette Suter and Noah Richardson with 45.

Nearest the pins went to Jamie Dolny on the 3rd, Gail Smith and Dave Clark on the 5th, Doyna Collins on the 7th, Jacob Howard on the 10th and Gail Smith and Dylan Pool on the 17th.

Gail Smith won the raffle organised by Jamie Dolny.

On Thursday we had 18 players including 4 juniors for twilight on the back nine.

The winner for the second week in a row was Brian Pritchard with 24 points (19+5).

Runner up taking home the Bridge Road Brewers voucher was Dylan Pool with 23 (18+5).

The only ball winner was Rod Shaw with 23 points (17+6).

The junior winners were Ashton and Kayden both with 18 points, Zac and Jack were only one point behind with 17 points each.

The Beechworth Bakery nearest the pin went to Jarryd Pritchard and Josh Carr claimed the Alpine Indigo Accounting half dozen on the 17th.

Graeme Cordy claimed the cash for his nearest chip on the 14th.

Jarryd Pritchard had his name drawn out by his old man in the raffle to win the CC’s Quality Meats & Smokehouse voucher.

Twilight is on again Thursday as normal.

Arrive 4:30pm until 5pm hit off.

Sunday golf will be the first Monthly Medal for the season.

Arrive 11:30am for 12pm hit off.