Top three's titanic battle for Summer Cup

On Sunday Beechworth Golf Club held the final round of the Summer Cup with the top three players seeded together in a group. Andrew Field started off on fire by having a birdie and eagle on the first two holes to take the lead from Alastair Merritt and Andy Croome. But at the half way mark it was back level with Andrew and Croomey recording 20 points each and Alastair 19. All players struggled on the back nine a bit with Andrew still managing to have 17 points for a total of 37 points to hold off Alastair who recorded 34 points. That made Andrew the winner of the Summer Cup with a three round total of 113 points (41,35, 37) by two points from Alastair Merritt on 111 (39,34,38). A great effort from Alastair who has only been playing for a few months. In the daily event Jamie Dolny (9) won the day with 37 points on a countback from Andrew Field (1) 37. Next to follow were Rod Shaw 34, Alastair Merritt 34, Daryl Rowe 34, Andy Croome 34, Damien Shanahan 32, George Ward 32, Peter Smith 31 and Dave Clark 31. Nearest the pins went to Dave Clark on the 3rd and Andy Croome on the 7th. As mentioned Andrew Field had an eagle 2 on the par 4 2nd which was worth much as he had an eagle the week before. This coming Sunday will be a Stableford event. Sunday week March the 1st is the opening day for season 2026. Last Thursday we had 18 players go around the back nine for Twilight golf. Alastair Merritt continued his good form taking home the cash with 25 points (21+4). Runner up for the Bridge Road Brewers voucher was Rod Shaw with 25 points also, but losing the countback with (18+7). Ball winners were Nathan Scott 24, Graeme Cordy 24 and Jamie Dolny 23. The Beechworth Bakery nearest the pin on the 10th went to Jamie Dolny and Jason West took home the Alpine Indigo Accounting half dozen on the 17th. Andy Croome's chip on the 14th managed to hold on all night to take home the cash. Brian Pritchard took home the CC’s Quality Meats & Smokehouse voucher in the raffle. Golf this Sunday: Stableford. 11:30 for 12 hit off. All welcome.