Thursday, 30.10.2025
Regional

Arts and Entertainment

Music to our ears

Events

Stunning Show

Wangaratta Chronicle

Alleged Paradise Falls vandal to admit graffiti, co-accused wanted on warrant

The man in his 20s is also set to admit to three other graffiti incidents in the Melbourne area
Entries open for 137th Rutherglen wine and fortified shows

The 137th Rutherglen Wine show will be held in September
Inaugural $50,000 Tim Fischer Fellowship announced

Grant for a young Australian who has the passion to make real change in regional communities
Female mountain bike participation spikes

More than 100 women are feeling more confident on their bikes in wake of local training
Fire brigade tanker boost

Chiltern Fire Brigade will take delivery of a new fire truck with a $394,000 government grant
A hometown blockbuster

Beechworth look to claim the huge scalp of cross town rivals Yackandandah leading into finals
