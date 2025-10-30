Digital Editions
Thursday, 30.10.2025
Home page
>
Sport
Sport
Cricket
Wanderers on the board
Sport
Goodwin claims Tony Greenhill Memorial trophy
Cricket
Time at the crease key to Wanderers turnaround
Beechworth play first home game of the season as they look for first win against Benalla
Sport
Rutherglen A1 go down in Wangaratta
Despite some thrilling rinks, Rutherglen A1 fell short in Wangaratta
Sport
Twilight golf a hit, huge scores for Sunday Stableford
Beechworth Golf Club hosted twilight golf, Sunday Stableford and their junior clinic last week
Football
Heartbreaking end for 'Bushies
Beechworth's seniors eliminated by a goal against Thurgoona, under 17s advance to semi-finals
Football
Fendyk runner up, Cartledge third in Barton medal count
Beechworth’s midfield pairing featured heavily on league presentation night on Monday
Cricket
Wanderers celebrate commencement of new cricket nets works
Concrete has been laid at the site of Baarmutha Park's new $600,000 multipurpose nets
Top stories
1.
Rufous Whistler – arrival of a summer songbird
2.
Bombers go back-to-back in A grade
3.
“No stone unturned” – Police committed to the long-haul in manhunt
4.
Start your engines, Wilby Drags are back
5.
Beautiful You Cancer Charity High Tea Fundraiser brings support and style to Wangaratta