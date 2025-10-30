Social media
Cricket

Wanderers on the board

Sport

Goodwin claims Tony Greenhill Memorial trophy

Cricket

Time at the crease key to Wanderers turnaround

Beechworth play first home game of the season as they look for first win against Benalla
Sport

Rutherglen A1 go down in Wangaratta

Despite some thrilling rinks, Rutherglen A1 fell short in Wangaratta
Sport

Twilight golf a hit, huge scores for Sunday Stableford

Beechworth Golf Club hosted twilight golf, Sunday Stableford and their junior clinic last week
Football

Heartbreaking end for 'Bushies

Beechworth's seniors eliminated by a goal against Thurgoona, under 17s advance to semi-finals
Football

Fendyk runner up, Cartledge third in Barton medal count

Beechworth’s midfield pairing featured heavily on league presentation night on Monday
Cricket

Wanderers celebrate commencement of new cricket nets works

Concrete has been laid at the site of Baarmutha Park's new $600,000 multipurpose nets
