Another great field of 25 players for Twilight last Thursday night.

Fantastic golf from one of our newest members Chris Fitzpatrick who carded a one over round to win the night with 26 points (25+1).

Runner up for the Bridge Road Brewers voucher with another great score was Jamie Dolny with 25 (23+2).

Ball winners were Dylan Pool 21, Daryl Rowe 20, Tony Stockdale 20, Jarryd Pritchard 20, Ollie Read 20, Darren McCormick 20 and Miller Romero 20.

Nearest the pin for the Beechworth Bakery voucher was Josh Carr on the 3rd, and Jamie Dolny on the 5th and 7th.

Nearest chip on the 9th was Jason West.

The CC’s Quality Meats & Smokehouse voucher in the raffle went to Nathan Scott.

Great again to see a couple of juniors playing.

Last Wednesday the women played for the Tony Greenhill Memorial trophy.

The winner was Hollie Goodwin (14) with 68 nett, runner up was Gail Smith (21) 70.

Nearest the pins went to Glenda Marshall on the 7th and 10th.

Thanks to the much needed rain, there was no competition last Sunday.

Although three members went out and played to encourage the rain.

They played 10 holes and rushed back to the clubhouse.

Andrew Field, Dylan Pool, Deb Tully and Margo Northey attended the NEDGA four-ball Championships at Jubilee.

This was reduced to nine holes as the heavens opened up.

Andrew and Dylan came runner up in the Mens Scratch.

This Sunday is Stableford at home for those not going to Yack.