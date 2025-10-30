Digital Editions
Digital Editions
Digital Editions Archive
News
All News
Community
Events
Opinion
People and Lifestyle
Regional
Rural
Sport
Sport
Real Estate
GO
Sign in
Subscribe
Social media
Sign in
Subscribe
Sign in
Subscribe
Digital Editions
News
Sport
Community
Rural
Events
Real Estate
Thursday, 30.10.2025
Digital Editions
Digital Editions
Digital Editions Archive
News
All News
Community
Events
Opinion
People and Lifestyle
Regional
Rural
Sport
Sport
Real Estate
Social media
GO
Sign in
Subscribe
Home page
>
News
>
Rural
Rural
Rural
Award signals potential for diversity in Rutherglen wine region
Rural
Farmers asked to help inform direction
Rural
Beefed up for open day
Rosstulla Poll Hereford in Beechworth continues to take part in Stock and Land’s annual ‘Beef W
Rural
Unlicensed water pumpers warned
GMW warns against illegally pumping water from its waterways
Rural
A challenging road to carbon neutrality
Chambers family at Lake Moodemere near Rutherglen talk about their change in farming practices
Rural
Casella Family Brands goes solar on grand scale
Casella Family Brands switches on largest solar facility in the Australian beverage industry
Rural
Free property mapping for Landcare members
Free property mapping for Landcare members in Ovens Catchment
Rural
Opportunity for local landholders to map their future
Opportunity for local landholders and Landcare members to map their future
Read more
Top stories
1.
Rufous Whistler – arrival of a summer songbird
2.
Bombers go back-to-back in A grade
3.
“No stone unturned” – Police committed to the long-haul in manhunt
4.
Start your engines, Wilby Drags are back
5.
Beautiful You Cancer Charity High Tea Fundraiser brings support and style to Wangaratta