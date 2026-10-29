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Premier test beckons

<p>MATCH WINNER: Kayde Surrey, pictured with the ball against Wangaratta last week, has played two straight key innings with the bat for Beechworth, helping them to two straight wins. PHOTO: Marc Bongers</p>\\n
<p>MATCH WINNER: Kayde Surrey, pictured with the ball against Wangaratta last week, has played two straight key innings with the bat for Beechworth, helping them to two straight wins. PHOTO: Marc Bongers</p>\\n

MATCH WINNER: Kayde Surrey, pictured with the ball against Wangaratta last week, has played two straight key innings with the bat for Beechworth, helping them to two straight wins. PHOTO: Marc Bongers

Beechworth’s A grade face undefeated reigning champs in Baarmutha Park opener on Saturday
Bailey Zimmermann
October 29, 2026 • 01:00

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