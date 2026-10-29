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Community gathers on Friday night for candlelight vigil

<p>LIGHTING HOPE: Around 250 people gathered in Beechworth on Friday night for a candle light tribute for Helen Haines. PHOTO: Amy Schilling</p>\\n
<p>LIGHTING HOPE: Around 250 people gathered in Beechworth on Friday night for a candle light tribute for Helen Haines. PHOTO: Amy Schilling</p>\\n

LIGHTING HOPE: Around 250 people gathered in Beechworth on Friday night for a candle light tribute for Helen Haines. PHOTO: Amy Schilling

Around 250 people came together in a vigil to support Dr Helen Haines and her family
Coral Cooksley
October 29, 2026 • 05:00

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