Community gathers on Friday night for candlelight vigil

Around 250 people from the local community came together on Friday night united in grief and to send love and support to Indi MP Helen Haines and her family. Organised by a non-affiliated group of community members, the gathering was by the community for the community, with a message of hope. “The event was a chance to come together in a moment of collective grief and shock, to begin to process, and to unite around Helen’s values of democracy, integrity, courage and kindness,” one of the organisers Kellie Sutherland said. “Everyone has been touched by Helen, and the gathering was an opportunity to be with one another, collectively begin to process what’s happened and send and channel thoughts to Helen for her recovery.” People gathered at the Old Beechworth Railway precinct from 6.30pm where messages of well wishes could be written on orange paper hearts placed on a message board or written in a guest book. Orange love hearts to wear were available and a table with a candle centre piece was surrounded by written values. Kellie said the messages will be photographed and collated in a book for Helen and her team. A candle vigil with five minutes silence followed at 8pm shining a special light of shared admiration and community care for a woman who has both championed the ‘Indi’ way of decency and respect as the federal member of her electorate, and with many longstanding friends throughout the shire. In between activities and the start of the candlelight vigil, Beechworth Secondary College Year 11 student Amy Schilling addressed the crowd with her heartfelt praise of Helen and gratitude for the politician. Amy said she had the privilege in August this year in her role as Federal Youth Member for Indi working alongside Helen and observing her contributions to parliament. “From this experience, Dr Haines has become a significant role model and mentor within my life,” she said. “Dr Haines was instantly recognised by my peers and often commemorated by those who lived on the opposite side of the nation. “Over the last week, my classmates and peers have expressed devastation and deep concern towards the incident and have come forward in stating their gratitude for Dr Haines' courage and dedication over the years. “The electorate of Indi needs Helen.” Beechworth’s Robin Harvey said the event gave the community a chance to share feelings about what happened and create messages of support for Helen. “There was a terrific feeling of solidarity and hope,” she said. Beechworth’s Joan Simms said people in Beechworth had a need to come together. “The event complemented last Tuesday evening’s prayer vigil held at the Beechworth Anglican Christ Church,” she said. “The Old Beechworth Railway Precinct was a beautiful location. “Organisers arranged for people to come together, and the community responded with people of all ages, families, and children attending and talking with one another. “People welcomed the opportunity to be together.”