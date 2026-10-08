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Ready to reload: Wanderers hope to cash in on off-field improvement

<p>SKY\\'S THE LIMIT: Will Prebble is set to play a big part in Beechworth A grade\\'s success with the bat this season, with the team to play their first game against Benalla on Saturday. PHOTO: Melissa Beattie</p>\\n
<p>SKY\\'S THE LIMIT: Will Prebble is set to play a big part in Beechworth A grade\\'s success with the bat this season, with the team to play their first game against Benalla on Saturday. PHOTO: Melissa Beattie</p>\\n

SKY'S THE LIMIT: Will Prebble is set to play a big part in Beechworth A grade's success with the bat this season, with the team to play their first game against Benalla on Saturday. PHOTO: Melissa Beattie

Beechworth Wanderers A grade will commence their season in Benalla on Saturday
Bailey Zimmermann
October 8, 2026 • 05:00

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