Ready to reload: Wanderers hope to cash in on off-field improvement

Beechworth Wanderers A grade has their sights set on a return to the finals this season as the first grade WDCA season gets underway this weekend. The Wanderers will open their season at the Benalla Gardens on Saturday looking to set the tone with an improved effort on their three-win campaign last time up. Its A grade will be looking to fill the holes left by experienced cricketers Jack Ryan and Cam Fendyk along with batter Clancy Ellett who have all departed this season. The team will turn to its youth to take more responsibility with bat and ball, particularly batter Will Prebble who established himself at the top of the order last season and Henry Scalzo as a consistent wicket taker. They will be coming up against a new look Bushrangers, who will be fielding one of the recruits to watch this season in Tom O’Donnell as captain. For the second year in a row the season will predominantly consist of 45-over one day matches with a T20 tournament towards the end of the 2026 leg of the season. The WDCA have also introduced powerplays in the opening overs of A grade and B grade matches this year, restricting fielders in the deep to promote more expansive batting. Beechworth Wanderers president Lewis Richards said the club was keen to get their season going, having spent their first off-season in their new indoor nets. “With the footy season for some only just wrapped up in the last few weeks, we expect numbers to increase when they've all had a few weekends at home before the season starts,” he said. Along with their new nets, the club have also undergone upgrades to their synthetic pitches at Mayday Hills and Stanley Recreation Reserve. New coaches Stewart Pearce and Nathan Scott have also brought their rich experience in the game across many clubs in the state to Beechworth and have been working hard with players this off-season. The rest of the senior and junior competitions will commence the following weekend on 17 October. Beechworth will retain their two B grade teams, including the Stanley Cutters, along with a team in C grade. The club will also field an extra team in under 12s to go with teams in under 14s, under 15 girls and a combined under 16s team with Ovens Valley. “It’s exciting to see so many more youngsters getting into cricket,” Richards said.