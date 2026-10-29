Basketball program making a splash in Beechworth

A love of basketball from a young age has led a local to give young people between the ages of five and 12 a chance to play the game in Beechworth, but with a difference. Beechworth’s Karla Florance has run a program ‘Bounce and Beat’ for the last three years with the help of two other volunteer coaches. With a basketball program not on offer in town, Karla said young people in the ‘skills and drill’ program play the team sport socially. “I grew up with basketball and my kids love to play and thought there must be other kids who wanted to play as well,” she said Karla said the difference to playing socially rather than at a competitive level was the anxiety of a formal competition. “A tournament was held for the first time last month as a finale for the season with the community involved too,” she said. “Students from local Beechworth primary schools as well as Yackandandah and Wooragee take part. “It's open to both boys and girls and a great opportunity for kids to be in a team sport and their friends who can come along. “This year has been bigger and better with an extended reach from a Community Bank Beechworth and District (Bendigo Bank) sponsorship. "The program bridges a gap, and kids can play with their friends. “It’ s great for the community, and having sponsorship gives kids accessibility for the team sport for kids." Karla said the horizon for the growing program will widen to include teenagers and adults going forward. The volunteer coach said the roll-up on a Wednesday evening is close to 50 players and 33 kids played in the tournament. “We have music in the background where kids can choose a song and have a little dance too," she said. “It brings another layer to the activity and creates a nice energy for the kids to come and play. “It’s about having fun, learning skills, building confidence as well as learning to win and lose. “We’re looking forward to next year." The program runs out of the Beechworth Secondary College gymnasium – a community facility on Wednesday during terms two and three with two sessions – 3.45pm to 4.45pm and 5pm to 6pm.