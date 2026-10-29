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Basketball program making a splash in Beechworth

<p>HAPPY: A group of young tournament players had fun at last month\\u2019s tournament by \\u2018Bounce and Beat.\\u2019</p>\\n
<p>HAPPY: A group of young tournament players had fun at last month\\u2019s tournament by \\u2018Bounce and Beat.\\u2019</p>\\n

HAPPY: A group of young tournament players had fun at last month’s tournament by ‘Bounce and Beat.’

A Beechworth local has given young people a chance to play basketball differently
Coral Cooksley
October 29, 2026 • 01:00

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