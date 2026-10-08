New Bendigo Bank Indoor Cricket and Sports Centre opens at Baarmutha Park

A new chapter for local sport has begun with the official opening of the Bendigo Bank Indoor Cricket and Sports Centre at Baarmutha Park, providing a year-round, all-weather training and recreation facility for Beechworth and the wider district. The facility is the result of six years of dedicated work by the Beechworth Wanderers Cricket Club, whose volunteers have shown remarkable persistence and commitment to bringing the project to life. The new centre is providing valuable opportunities for both junior and senior players, while creating a flexible all-weather community facility that can be utilised by sporting and recreational groups across the district. This project was funded back in 2022 through the State Government's Community Cricket Program, with Community Bank Beechworth & District contributing $150,000 of the $602,000 towards the project, one of its most significant investments in local sporting infrastructure to date. Indigo Shire Council provided $282,000, Sport and Recreation Victoria $100,000, Cricket Australia $30,000 and the club itself provided $40,000. Community Bank Beechworth & District Board Director John Sheehan said the new indoor facility was a powerful example of what could be achieved when local people, organisations and volunteers worked together. “When local people bank locally, the whole community benefits,” he said. “Our $150,000 contribution to this project has been made possible by our local customers and the Community Bank profit-with-purpose model. “This facility is a great example of what can be achieved when a community has a vision, and people come together to make it happen.” The new facility will provide the Beechworth Wanderers Cricket Club with a dedicated year-round training environment for junior and senior players, while also opening up opportunities for other sporting and recreational organisations to make use of the all-weather space. The official opening, held last week, brought together key project partners, club members, volunteers and community supporters to celebrate the completion of the facility and the opportunities it will provide for the district. Community Bank Beechworth & District also acknowledged the significant contribution of Indigo Shire Council, Cricket Victoria and the many past and present Beechworth Wanderers Cricket Club volunteers whose dedication and persistence have helped bring the project to life. “Projects like this don’t happen because of one person or one organisation,” BWCC president Lewis Richards said. “They happen because volunteers put their hands up, local organisations have a vision and the community comes together to support it. “This facility is more than just a new sporting space. “It’s a wonderful example of what can be achieved when local people invest in their community, and when a community invests in itself.” At the official opening, Mayor Sophie Price said if there was one word to sum up the meaning of the indoor sports centre, it would be collaboration. “Every one of those contributions mattered, and together they've delivered a facility this community can be genuinely proud of,” she said. “Projects like this reflect exactly what we as a council are working towards. "We've committed to developing infrastructure and facilities that are inclusive, accessible and adaptive, that enhance liveability, encourage physical activity, are resilient to a changing climate, and strengthen the connections between people in our community. “This facility ticks every one of those boxes, and it will do so for generations of players to come.”