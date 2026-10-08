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New Bendigo Bank Indoor Cricket and Sports Centre opens at Baarmutha Park

<p>A TRUE TEAM EFFORT: The Beechworth Wanderers Cricket Club recently celebrated the official opening of the Bendigo Bank Indoor Cricket and Sports Centre with representatives of many groups and organisations who made it possible. Pictured are Owen Kerlin (left, Indigo Shire\\'s project manager for the facility), Andrea Belci (BWCC committee member), Lewis Richards (BWCC president), Mayor Sophie Price, John Sheehan (Community Bank Beechworth & District Board director), Katie Warner (BWCC secretary), Brenton Surrey (BWCC committee member), Mark Di Campo (Indigo Shire council community development coordinator).</p>\\n
<p>A TRUE TEAM EFFORT: The Beechworth Wanderers Cricket Club recently celebrated the official opening of the Bendigo Bank Indoor Cricket and Sports Centre with representatives of many groups and organisations who made it possible. Pictured are Owen Kerlin (left, Indigo Shire\\'s project manager for the facility), Andrea Belci (BWCC committee member), Lewis Richards (BWCC president), Mayor Sophie Price, John Sheehan (Community Bank Beechworth & District Board director), Katie Warner (BWCC secretary), Brenton Surrey (BWCC committee member), Mark Di Campo (Indigo Shire council community development coordinator).</p>\\n

A TRUE TEAM EFFORT: The Beechworth Wanderers Cricket Club recently celebrated the official opening of the Bendigo Bank Indoor Cricket and Sports Centre with representatives of many groups and organisations who made it possible. Pictured are Owen Kerlin (left, Indigo Shire's project manager for the facility), Andrea Belci (BWCC committee member), Lewis Richards (BWCC president), Mayor Sophie Price, John Sheehan (Community Bank Beechworth & District Board director), Katie Warner (BWCC secretary), Brenton Surrey (BWCC committee member), Mark Di Campo (Indigo Shire council community development coordinator).

The new centre is providing valuable opportunities for sporting and recreational groups
Ovens and Murray Advertiser
October 8, 2026 • 05:00

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