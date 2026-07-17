The Beechworth Wanderers Cricket Club has announced the appointment of Stewart Pearce and Nathan Scott as the club's senior coaches for the upcoming season.

The appointments bring together two highly respected cricket minds with extensive playing, coaching and talent development experience across regional, premier and pathway cricket programs.

Stewart Pearce brings more than three decades of cricket experience spanning Premier Cricket in Melbourne, regional cricket and elite junior development programs.

His playing career includes stints with Collingwood Cricket Club in Melbourne Premier Cricket, Lorne Cricket Club, Coburg Cricket Club and Myrtleford Cricket Club, before joining Beechworth Cricket Club where he served in a variety of roles including player, junior coach and senior coach.

More recently, Pearce has been senior coach of Wodonga Raiders Cricket Club and has played a significant role in developing the region's emerging talent through Cricket Victoria's pathway system.

He served as assistant coach of the North East Knights under 18 program before becoming head coach of the under 16s, helping nurture some of the North East's most promising young cricketers.

Joining him is Nathan Scott, whose cricket journey began in country Victoria with Swan Hill Cricket Club and Lalbert Cricket Club before serving in the Australian Army.

Nathan went on to play eight seasons with Tracy Village Cricket Club in Darwin's premier competition before relocating to Beechworth.

Since returning to the region, he has earned his Level 2 Coaching Accreditation and built an impressive coaching résumé.

Nathan has coached within the regional pathway system for four years and played a key role in the development of talented local cricketers progressing through Cricket Victoria pathways and into Premier Cricket.

He has also spent five years as an assistant coach with Wodonga Raiders Cricket Club.

Beechworth Wanderers Cricket Club president Lewis Richards said the club was excited to secure two coaches with such strong credentials and a shared passion for player development.

"Stewart and Nathan bring an outstanding combination of experience, knowledge and commitment to developing cricketers of all ages," he said.

"Importantly, they understand our club, our community and the pathway opportunities available to our players.

"Their experience working with junior and senior cricketers, as well as elite pathway programs, will be incredibly valuable as we continue to build a strong future for the Wanderers."

The coaching duo will work across the club to strengthen player development, support junior-to-senior transitions and create a positive environment where cricketers of all ages and abilities can thrive.

Their combined experience coaching at community, representative and pathway levels is expected to provide significant benefits for both current players and the next generation of Wanderers.

The Beechworth Wanderers Cricket Club looks forward to welcoming Stuart and Nathan into their new roles and is excited about what lies ahead for the 2026/27 season.