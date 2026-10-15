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Quick redemption awaits for Colts or Wanderers

<p>LOOKING TO REBUILD: Matt Ryan was a standout with the ball for Beechworth last week as the A grade side look to quickly turn their round one loss around this weekend against City Colts. PHOTO: Melissa Beattie</p>\\n
<p>LOOKING TO REBUILD: Matt Ryan was a standout with the ball for Beechworth last week as the A grade side look to quickly turn their round one loss around this weekend against City Colts. PHOTO: Melissa Beattie</p>\\n

LOOKING TO REBUILD: Matt Ryan was a standout with the ball for Beechworth last week as the A grade side look to quickly turn their round one loss around this weekend against City Colts. PHOTO: Melissa Beattie

First round losers City Colts and Beechworth Wanderers face each other this weekend
Bailey Zimmermann
October 15, 2026 • 05:00

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