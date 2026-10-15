Quick redemption awaits for Colts or Wanderers

After disappointing losses in the opening round of the season, City Colts and Beechworth Wanderers face each other this Saturday at the Bill O'Callaghan Oval, each with the chance of a quick rebound. While Beechworth should start as favourite due to their cache of more experienced players, City Colts showed enough last weekend that they can trouble sides, especially with the bat. The Wanderers were outdone by a new-look Benalla Bushrangers side last weekend going down by 56 runs at the Benalla Gardens. Sending the home side in to bat, Beechworth made a promising start when left-arm opening bowler Matty Ryan struck for the first wicket of Jonty Priest leaving Benalla at 1/12. James Carboon (27) and Ross Cavill (34) came together for a solid foundation building partnership until young Taylor Thomson came into the attack to remove Carboon. The wicket brought out Benalla’s marquee recruit and captain Tom O’Donnell, who swung the game into his team’s favour. After working his way into the innings, O’Donnell would go on to clear the fences five times on his way to 60 off 58 balls, with his aggressive approach against spinner Jon Carson paying dividends. Batting around O’Donnell, the Bushrangers were able to get to 7/197 after their 45 overs with more middle order contributions from Vaughan Kirk (27) and Craig Williams (17*). Carson (2/38) and Ryan (1/31) were the pick of the bowlers with Kayde Surrey (2/51) also chiming in the wickets. In response Beechworth’s top order failed to fire, with Jackson Cull (seven), Will Prebble (four), Brenton Surrey (nine) and Kayde Surrey (four) all failing to get past double figures. Opening bowler Tom Osborne was doing the damage taking three of the opening four wickets, having Beechworth in early strife at 4/34. The middle order tried showing some resistance, spending time at the crease and making starts to their innings, but no one was able to go on and make the big score Beechworth required. After Henry Scalzo (18) led the middle order fightback, Lewis Richards (25) and Jon Carson (19) would put on the Wanderers’ biggest partnership of the day, making 40 runs in the ninth wicket stand. But it was too little too late for the travelling side, as Benalla quickly wrapped up the tail to bowl out Beechworth for 141. All eight of Benalla’s bowlers took at least one wicket, with Osborne finishing with 3/37. Across the grounds Delatite, Yarrawonga Mulwala and Rovers United Bruck all started their seasons with wins. This weekend the rest of the WDCA competition gets underway with Beechworth to feature across many of the grades. B grade will head to Greta while the Stanley side will open their season at home against the Magpies. C grade play City Colts at Mayday Hills while the under 16 girls will start their season at Baarmutha Park on Sunday, with under 14s and unders 16s starting away from home.