Wanderers on the chase

Beechworth's A grade side is on the winners' list for the 2026-27 WDCA season after an impressive run chase against City Colts last weekend. The Wanderers were set a challenging 211 for victory after the first 45 overs at Bill O’Callaghan Oval in Wangaratta following a strong performance with the bat from the men in light blue. Beechworth’s top order were under some pressure after failing in their loss the prior week against Benalla, but someone forgot to tell Rama Schultz. The young opening bat came into the side from the loss in Benalla and made an immediate impact bringing up a half-century. He wouldn’t go past 50 in his innings that included seven boundaries, but contributed strongly in a 90-run second wicket stand with his captain Brenton Surrey. Surrey went on to score 45, setting a solid base for the middle order after drinks. The attacking flair of Taylor Thomson thrived making nearly run a ball in his 23, but it was Kayde Surrey who would land the knockout punch. Pushing the urgency in the innings, Surrey hit four fours and a six in his unbeaten 44 off 45 balls to lead Beechworth to their target with eight balls to spare. In a man-of-the-match display, Surrey also starred with the ball picking up 2/37 off his seven overs, while young guns Fin Duff (2/37) and Taylor Thomson (2/17) also impressed. The Wanderers will head back to Wangaratta this weekend to take on the Magpies at Norm Minns Oval. Wangaratta are still searching for their first win of the season despite some promising signs in losses against Yarrawonga Mulwala and Ovens Valley United. In other grades, Beechworth’s Stanley Cutters team started their season with a stalemate of 102 runs apiece against Wangaratta. The Cutters tied the game with two wickets in hand and plenty of overs, but back-to-back wickets by Jordy Rufford-Sharpe saw the game end in a draw. Beechworth’s B grade went down by six wickets after being bowled out for 49, while C grade lost by five wickets despite 81 not out by Steve Thomson.