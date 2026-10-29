Social media
Home page>News>Healthcare funding gap w...
News

Healthcare funding gap widens

<p>NEEDED INVESTMENT: Dr Christie Rodda said a widening funding gap in rural and remote healthcare in Australia is closely linked to a smaller health workforce in rural areas. PHOTO: Coral Cooksley</p>\\n
<p>NEEDED INVESTMENT: Dr Christie Rodda said a widening funding gap in rural and remote healthcare in Australia is closely linked to a smaller health workforce in rural areas. PHOTO: Coral Cooksley</p>\\n

NEEDED INVESTMENT: Dr Christie Rodda said a widening funding gap in rural and remote healthcare in Australia is closely linked to a smaller health workforce in rural areas. PHOTO: Coral Cooksley

Healthcare funding between rural and urban Australians widened by a further $880 million this year
Coral Cooksley
October 29, 2026 • 05:00
Updated, October 29, 2026 • 05:41

Subscription required to continue reading this article

Related stories
1

Indigo Interview: A rewarding teaching career

2

Staff reopen MPs Murphy St electorate office

3

Reflections on Quercus Beechworth as 40 years celebrated next weekend

4

Community gathers on Friday night for candlelight vigil

5

Hundreds gathered in Wangaratta at Friday night candle vigil

OTHER ARTICLES

Most popular stories

Digital Editions

Ovens & Murray Advertiser, Friday, 23 October, 2026

Ovens & Murray Advertiser, Friday, 23 October, 2026
Ovens & Murray Advertiser, Friday, 23 October, 2026
Digital Editions

Ovens & Murray Advertiser, Friday, 2 October, 2026

Ovens & Murray Advertiser, Friday, 2 October, 2026
Ovens & Murray Advertiser, Friday, 2 October, 2026
News

Campaign ramps up to close health care funding gap

Campaign ramps up to close health care funding gap
Campaign ramps up to close health care funding gap
Sport

Myrtleford women take home Beechworth Women's Bowl

Myrtleford women take home Beechworth Women's Bowl
Myrtleford women take home Beechworth Women's Bowl