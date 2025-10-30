Digital Editions
Cricket
Cricket
Wanderers on the board
Cricket
Time at the crease key to Wanderers turnaround
Cricket
Wanderers celebrate commencement of new cricket nets works
Concrete has been laid at the site of Baarmutha Park's new $600,000 multipurpose nets
Cricket
WDCA plays short-form switch hit
League to eradicate two-day matches from A grade fixture, changing focus to one-day, T20 format
Cricket
A grade Wanderers skittle out, C grade into big dance
Beechworth were bowled out for 80 chasing 153 over their semi-final against Wangaratt
Cricket
Beechworth to head to Wangaratta for semi-final showdown
Wanderers A grade to take on Magpies for a shot at a grand final at Norm Minns Oval
Cricket
Beechworth U16s bow out of finals
City Colts proved too strong to win by eight wickets
Cricket
Plenty to win for
Beechworth could secure a top three finish with a win this weekend
