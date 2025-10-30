Social media
Wanderers on the board

Cricket

Time at the crease key to Wanderers turnaround

Cricket

Wanderers celebrate commencement of new cricket nets works

Concrete has been laid at the site of Baarmutha Park's new $600,000 multipurpose nets
Cricket

WDCA plays short-form switch hit

League to eradicate two-day matches from A grade fixture, changing focus to one-day, T20 format
Cricket

A grade Wanderers skittle out, C grade into big dance

Beechworth were bowled out for 80 chasing 153 over their semi-final against Wangaratt
Cricket

Beechworth to head to Wangaratta for semi-final showdown

Wanderers A grade to take on Magpies for a shot at a grand final at Norm Minns Oval
Cricket

Beechworth U16s bow out of finals

City Colts proved too strong to win by eight wickets
Cricket

Plenty to win for

Beechworth could secure a top three finish with a win this weekend
