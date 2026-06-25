Another fantastic day out on the Beechworth golf course last Sunday.

After all the rain we have had the course was pretty good apart from a couple of spots.

We had a great field of 19 players for an Ambrose event.

What was great again was that we had 6 juniors play, and all of them went home with a prize.

Welcome to George and Ryder who played their first Sunday comps.

The winners for the day with a great score of 4 under off the stick 64, for nett 52.25 was the quartet of Kayden Ross, Zac Whitmore, Nathan Scott and Andrew Field.

Runners up having the same score off the stick, but fell just under a shot behind was the team of Ashton Leary, Ryder Corcoran, Phil Pelgrim and Dylan Pool with 53 nett.

Next to come were Dean Howard, Zane Howard, Jamie Dolny and Darren Edwards with 60 1/8, George Ward, Jacko Wells and Dave Lang with 60.75, Andy Croome, Ben Croome, George Pfahlert and Jack Ritzen with 61 5/8.

Three of the nearest the pins went off, with juniors claiming two of them.

Jack Ritzen on the 7th, George Pfahlert on the 10th and Jacko Wells on the 17th.

Next Sunday will be a Stableford event.

The program for Sundays is as follows:

Sunday 28 June: Stableford

Sunday 5 July: Monthly Medal.

Sunday 12 July: Life Members Day/3 Person Ambrose.