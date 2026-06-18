Another great day on the course last Sunday, with 16 players which included 4 juniors.

The best score of the day came from Ashton Leary who had 37 points off a 36 handicap.

Runner up in the juniors was Zac Whitmore (38) with 34 points.

Andrew Field (2) had the best score winning the Stableford comp for the adults with 36 points.

Dylan Pool (0) was runner up with 35 points on a countback from Jamie Dolny (11) 35.

Jacko Wells (15) won a ball with 34 points.

Other good scores were Jack Ritzen 32, Dean Howard 31 and Willem Love 30.

Only two nearest the pins went off and they went to Andy Croome on the 10th and Andrew Field on the 17th.

Next Sunday a Stableford round will the be the order of the day again. 11:30 for 12 hit off.