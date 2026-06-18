After being starved of opportunity during a tough first half against Tallangatta, Beechworth’s senior footballers return home this weekend desperate to reignite their season against the winless Bombers.

The Hoppers made the most of the tough conditions in the first half dominating play and kicking seven of the game’s first eight goals to go into the sheds with a 40-point lead.

After half-time Beechworth dug in and began to find some momentum, making the most of more opportunities going forward.

A pair of last quarter goals kept the margin within 50 points with Tallangatta winning 11.9 (75) to 4.5 (29).

Hayden Cooper toiled hard at centre half forward while young Vaughan Bussell and Rourke Warner impressed.

The Bushrangers will host the winless Dederang-Mount Beauty at Baarmutha Park this Saturday, desperate for a win to keep any chance of a finals push alive.

On the court Beechworth’s A grade were met with similar tough conditions and a formidable foe, going down 49-19.

Coming off back-to-back wins, The ‘Bushies had a task ahead of them competing without a bench but the girls battled hard for the 60 minutes of play.

Lainey Alexander was stout in defence creating several turnovers while Hannah Fitzgerald was reliable as ever through the midcourt.

The Bushrangers will like their chances of getting back on the winners list this week against the Bombers who also have two wins on the year.

Some of Beechworth’s rising stars on the footy field will have earned the chance to be selected for rep footy after the announcement of the TDFL intraleague squads.

The TDFL alternates between a seniors interleague match and a juniors intraleague each year, with this year’s under 14s and under 17s intraleague to be played on 11 July at Sandy Creek Recreation Reserve.

Beechworth players will be competing for spots in the TDFL East team consisting of Beechworth, Dederang-Mount Beauty, Kiewa Sandy Creek, Mitta United, Tallangatta and Yackandandah clubs.

Rourke Warner, Oliver Bladon, Owen Stone, Charlie Peiper, Taylor Thomson and Tyson Coad were named in the under 17s squad while Ollie Corcoran, Ryder Corcoran, Maurice Kraus, Hugh Way, Hoyos Romeo and George Pfahlert were named in the under 14s.