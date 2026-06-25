A crispy winter’s evening didn’t stop hundreds of market goers flocking to a first-time event in Beechworth on Sunday drawing locals and visitors alike from around the region.

Beechworth resident Rosemary Ryan said the event - ‘Solstice at the Stables Winter Artisan Market' - gave creatives a nice opportunity to showcase their work.

“It’s great to see a local group prepared to do something different and supported by the town,” she said.

Organisers – Kate O’Toole, Heather Jameson and Kera Burgess – rated the market as an overwhelming success.

Ms Jameson said the group had been grateful for the amazing turnout on the chilly winter evening.

“There is a powerful sense of connection within Beechworth's creative community,” she said.

"We’re so pleased to have a space where we can bring people together to celebrate local makers and artisans.”

Ms Jameson said the idea sparked for the trio to create a collaborative, creative space to celebrate local makers and artisans from the region.

“It’s a chance to invite the community as well to discover a refreshed space in a new way,” she said.

“Being slightly tucked away adds to the sense of discovery that we love about the Stables and we enjoy keeping a little mystery around what we’re doing.

“The Winter Solstice felt like the perfect opportunity to create a carefully curated, boutique market that encouraged people to explore the space and connect with the makers behind the work."

Visitors tuned into performances by local musicians Jodie Saunders and Samara Bright with the pair entertaining the crowd throughout the night.

“An incredible number of people stayed throughout the evening to enjoy the stalls, music, food and beverages too,” Ms Jameson said.

Beechworth’s Heidi Freeman said the market had been one of the best in Beechworth providing a great opportunity for locals to be drawn out in a cooler winter month.

“It’s needed for Beechworth in this weather and was an event with warmth and goodwill for the community,” she said.