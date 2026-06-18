The Tallangatta & District Netball Association (TDNA) will officially opened its new netball courts and facilities at Sandy Creek Recreation Reserve on Thursday, marking a significant milestone for netball across the North East.

The project has delivered two new competition-standard netball courts, shelter and associated infrastructure, creating a modern home for one of the region's strongest and most important female sporting competitions.

The development was made possible through funding from the Australian Government's Play Our Way Program alongside significant contributions from TDNA and its 12 affiliated clubs.

TDNA president Judy Loorham said the opening represented far more than new sporting infrastructure.

"These courts are an investment in the future of Tallangatta and District Netball Association and the thousands of women and girls who participate in our game every year, here and across the country," she said.

"Country netball has always been built on volunteers, families and communities.

"For generations, players have turned up week after week because they love the game and what it means to them and their club.

"Facilities like these ensure that commitment is matched with facilities that are safe, welcoming and built for the future."

The Sandy Creek Recreation Reserve has become a central hub for TDNA competition and representative programs, with the new courts helping accommodate growing participation and increasing expectations around female sporting facilities.

The project also represents the first stage of a broader masterplan for the Sandy Creek Recreation Reserve and provides a foundation for future investment in the precinct.

TDNA project manager Kath Evans said the outcome was the result of a true community effort.

"This project has only been possible because of the support of government, our clubs, volunteers, contractors and community partners who all believed in what this facility could become," she said.

"Every weekend country netball brings communities together; it fills courts, clubrooms and sidelines with players, families and supporters.

"These courts ensure that experience can continue to grow for generations to come”

Federal Member for Indi Dr Helen Haines joined community leaders, project partners and TDNA representatives to officially open the facility.

The netball association also acknowledged the support of Indigo Shire Council, Sandy Creek Recreation Reserve Committee of Management and User Groups, Tallangatta & District Football League, Jackson's Earthmoving, project contractors and the many volunteers who contributed throughout the project.