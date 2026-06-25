Beechworth kept their slim finals hopes alive after mastering a mud-soaked Baarmutha Park to secure a 7.3 (45) to 4.5 (29) victory over a fast-finishing Dederang Mount Beauty last Saturday.

Baarmutha Park resembled more mudpit than football oval as players were met with wet and bitterly cold conditions.

Beechworth dominated territory in the early stages and capitalised with the only three goals of the opening term and the first two goals of the second to open a 30-point lead, before the Bombers kicked their first and only major for the half just before the long break.

A 35-point advantage in favour of Beechworth was never going to be chased down but to their credit, DMB ran out the game extremely well and kicked the final three goals of the match.

Unfortunately for the Bombers, it was too little, too late, as they went down by less than three goals in the end.

There were 11 individual goalkickers and 11 goals scored in total.

For the ‘Bushies this included the young debutant Taylor Thomson who celebrated his first senior game with a goal.

Fellow young stars Rourke Warner and Vaughan Bussell stood out for the home side while Job Brock, Hamish Malsem and Austen Fendyk relished the wet conditions.

It was an important win for Beechworth who keep their ever so slim finals hopes alive, sitting in eighth and with another winnable game in Wahgunyah this weekend.

On the court, the Bushrangers A grade side were unable to thrive in the wet, going down to the Bombers 55-33.

Despite a strong last 15 minutes, the Bushrangers were put away early as the Bombers ran away with their first win since round six.

Edi Surrey worked tirelessly through the centre for Beechworth and proved a great link up for the likes of Emmerson Collins, who was a reliable target under the ring converting 29 of her 39 shots on goal.

The Bushrangers head to Wahgunyah Recreation Reserve this Saturday to face the Lions, with action to get underway with the juniors from 9am.