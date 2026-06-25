A community-led initiative is helping to fill the gap left from earlier changes this year to the Meals on Wheels program.

The program delivered to Indigo Shire residents by Alpine Shire for the last eight years changed to a new model where frozen meals have been supplied since March by external provider Lite n’ Easy.

Meals had been made at Alpine Health and delivered by Meals on Wheels volunteers.

A group of concerned community members from Wahgunyah, Rutherglen, Chiltern and Barnawartha explored ways to continue supporting some of its most vulnerable residents.

Rutherglen’s Roberta Horne said following discussions with several organisations, Corowa-based not-for-profit Amaranth Foundation agreed to work with the group.

Ms Horne said existing volunteers and members from the Lions and Rotary Clubs as well as the Rutherglen CWA have now joined together to help re-establish - as closely as possible -the caring, personal service previously provided by Meals on Wheels over many generations.

The service offered by the group is aimed for people who would be supported by Meals on Wheels offering another option for them.

A launch of the new option took place at the Foundation’s premises on Wednesday.

Ms Horne said Rutherglen Primary School was looking forward to reconnecting its students with the new program, having been a part of the original Meals on Wheels service.

“Students understand that their visit can make a difference to someone's day,” she said.

Ms Horne said the Amaranth Foundation is a well-established, authorised charity that has built an excellent reputation for providing affordable, nutritious and chef-prepared meals.

The service running within a 100-kilometre radius from Corowa also has scope to roll out across Indigo Shire.

The Foundation has a Regional Food Bowl program operating since 2009 including weekly deliveries and is recognised as much more than a meal service.

“It is a regional community wellbeing and food resilience program that helps reduce food insecurity, combats isolation while supporting aged care clients, people with disabilities and those facing challenges associated with meal preparation, affordability, or social connection.” Ms Horne said.

Frozen meals will initially be delivered once or twice weekly by local volunteers to residents of Wahgunyah, Rutherglen, Chiltern and Barnawartha.

“Many people regard important human interaction being just as valuable as the meals themselves,” Ms Horne said.

“People will see familiar faces and have a feeling of being connected.

“Social interaction plays an important role in our sense of wellbeing.

“This initiative demonstrates the extraordinary strength of rural and regional communities when people, volunteers and organisations work together to care for one another.”

Rutherglen Rotary Club member Peter Fursdon said the club has always helped with Meals on Wheels and backed the initiative.

“There’s a lot of variety for meals available in the community and this is another option to meet community needs,” he said.

Ms Horne said the group is interested in getting in touch with people who had been in the original Meals on Wheels program via the Foundation contact number.

Contact the Amaranth Foundation directly on 02 6033 1738 to register interest as a client or volunteer.

Ms Horne said referrals are not needed to access the service.

The Foundation, a social support organisation cuts across social, welfare and disability programs to the local and regional communities and is a provider of NDIS programs.