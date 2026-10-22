Beechworth, Indigo community unites for Helen Haines

Local Beechworth and surrounding residents came together on Tuesday night and prayed for Indi MP Helen Haines in Beechworth following her alleged attack in Wangaratta on Monday. The poignant prayer vigil for her recovery was held at the Anglican Christ Church with at least 140 people attending and lighting candles at the altar. There were more people beyond the door in the churchyard who couldn't get into the packed church. The vigil was led by Archdeacon Matthew Healy with former Independent MP for Indi, Cathy McGowan, Independent candidate for Benambra Lachie McKeeman, Indigo councillor Scott Landells, Indigo CEO Trevor Ierino and Wodonga City councillor Michelle Cowan also attending. A great cross section of Beechworth, Stanley, and Wooragee communities filled the church. Archdeacon Healy said in the prayer vigil, “We are conscious of the pain and devastation that this has brought to many as we know Helen to be a person with great integrity who is loved and admired by many". He said in the words of the Prime Minister that can be echoed by all is “We give thanks to God for Helen who is someone who treats everyone with the same kind of dignity and respect and for her being a beacon of light in the community in Northern Victoria". Archdeacon Healy said as prayers are offered and candles lit “we gather not in anger, but in an unbroken circle of love, hope, and fierce solidarity for our beloved Helen". “Helen has spent her entire life caring for others – first as a nurse and midwife, and now as a tireless voice for Indi. “Today our hearts are heavy with shock, but our spirits are united. “We offer these prayers and light these candles to send our collective strength to Helen as she fights for her life, wrap her family and staff in comfort, and to declare that our community will always choose kindness, decency, and care over darkness. “Helen, we are standing with you." Four candles were lit each with a prayer – one for healing and strength including a prayer for the medical teams, doctors and nurses providing her critical care as they work to her full recovery. The prayer included first responders and those who assisted Helen as well as the courage of those who apprehended the alleged attacker as well as exceptional interaction by police. Above all the prayer included release from pain and that a new life, healing and restoration may enter Helen's heart, mind, body and soul and that perfect life may abound in her. A second candle was lit for her family and staff, wishing them strength and privacy to endure the coming days. A third candle was lit for the community of Beechworth and wider Indi electorate to remain united and resilient with a fourth candle lit for peace, respect, and safety within our democracy rejecting all acts of violence. “Today our lights shine for Helen Haines,” Archdeacon Healy said. “We stand in profound solidarity with a woman of courage, grace, and deep integrity. “Out of this dark day, let our community’s love be the loudest voice. “Helen, Indi is with you every step of the way.”