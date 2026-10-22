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Beechworth, Indigo community unites for Helen Haines

<p>SHINING LIGHT: Beechworth and wider community members gathered at a local vigil on Tuesday evening for Helen Haines. PHOTO: Coral Cooksley</p>\\n
<p>SHINING LIGHT: Beechworth and wider community members gathered at a local vigil on Tuesday evening for Helen Haines. PHOTO: Coral Cooksley</p>\\n

SHINING LIGHT: Beechworth and wider community members gathered at a local vigil on Tuesday evening for Helen Haines. PHOTO: Coral Cooksley

A poignant prayer vigil for Helen Haines' recovery was held in Beechworth on Tuesday evening
Coral Cooksley
October 22, 2026 • 05:00

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