Monster field plays out Beechworth Men's Tournament

Great day on Sunday for the Beechworth Men's Tournament. After quite a bit of rain Friday and Saturday the course and scrapes were fantastic to play on. Thanks to everyone who worked on the course, helpers with entries, in the bar and last but not least the crew in the kitchen. We had 65 players which is the biggest field in recent memory. Thanks to all the visitors. We had visitors from Bethanga, Chiltern, Dederang, Yackandandah, Wodonga, Avenel, Strathmerton, Corowa, Wangaratta/Tarrawingee and Rutherglen. All results are below, but special mention goes to all the juniors who played. We had eight juniors playing which was fantastic to see. Extraordinary effort to Ollie Read who scored an Eagle on the par 4 second hole! And I suppose well done to president Yogi who also had an Eagle on the par 4 sixth. Thanks to everyone who turned up and made the day so great. A Grade Scratch winner Andrew Field (Beechworth) 66. Scratch runner up Peter Miller (Wodonga) 69 c/b. Handicap winner Xavier Palamarczuk (Beechworth 3) 64 nett. Handicap runner up Jarryd Pritchard (Beechworth 3) 66 c/b. B Grade Scratch winner Leo Glass (Yackandandah) 76. Scratch runner up Dave Lang (Beechworth) 84 c/b. B Grade Handicap winner Leo McCoy (Wangaratta 17) 66 nett. Handicap runner up Ashton Leary (Beechworth 20) 68 nett. C Grade Scratch winner Peter Smith (Beechworth) 86. Scratch runner up Nathan Scott (Beechworth) 89. C Grade Handicap winner Murray Denton (Bethanga 24) 62 nett. Handicap runner up Alastair Merritt (Beechworth 24) 67 nett. Junior winner Ollie Read (Beechworth 23) 65 nett. Runner up Hugo Rodda (Beechworth 36) 67 nett Nearest the pins: 3rd Lee Talbot (Strathmerton), 5th Mick Noonan (Chiltern), 7th Darren McCormick (Beechworth) 10th Peter Smith (Beechworth) 17th Xavier Palamarczuk (Beechworth). Straightest Drives: A Grade Dean Howard (Beechworth), B Grade Andrew Boxall (Chiltern), C Grade Zane Howard (Beechworth). Meat Tray winner Dale Smith (Avenel). This coming Sunday we are back to a Stableford event. Arrive at 11:30am for 12pm hit off. Second round of the Club Championships and Monthly Medal is on Sunday 18 October. Attached photos are of the A Grade winner Andrew Field and the Junior winner Ollie Read.