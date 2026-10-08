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Monster field plays out Beechworth Men's Tournament

<p>STANDOUT ROUND: Andrew Field was the scratch winner at the Beechworth Men\\'s Tournament</p>\\n
<p>STANDOUT ROUND: Andrew Field was the scratch winner at the Beechworth Men\\'s Tournament</p>\\n

STANDOUT ROUND: Andrew Field was the scratch winner at the Beechworth Men's Tournament

A total of 65 players hit the Beechworth golf course on Sunday for Men's Tournament
Dylan Pool
October 8, 2026 • 01:00

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