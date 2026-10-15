Beechworth Golf Club open twilight season

Last Thursday was the first round of the Beechworth Golf Club Twilight comp for the season. We had a great field of 26 players front up for 9 holes around the front nine. The winner was one of our juniors Hugo Rodda with a great 22 points to take home the cash. Runner up for the Bridge Road Brewers voucher was Rod Shaw with 19 points on a countback. Ball winners were Ashton Leary 19, Jacko Wells 19 and Dave Lang 19. Nearest the pins went to Darren McCormick on the 3rd, Josh Carr on 5th and the 7th for the Willem Kurt Winery bottle. Jarryd Pritchard took home the cash with his chip in on the 9th. See you all next Thursday for nine holes around the back 9. Arrive 4:30 to 5pm hit off. On Sunday a great field of 18 players fronted up for a Stableford round. The winner with a great score of 40 points was Andy Croome. Runner up five shots off the pace was Zane Howard with 35 points. Ball winners Dean Howard and Jamie Dolny with 34 points. Next to come were Dave Lang 33, Nathan Scott 32, Jacko Wells 32, Ged Wells 32, Andrew Field 32, Simon Carracher 31, Daryl Rowe 31, Dave Clark 31 and Rod Shaw 31. Nearest the pins went to Andrew Field on the 7rh and 10th and Dean Howard on the 17th. This coming Sunday is the Second round of the Men's Club Championships and the October Monthly Medal. Arrive 11:30 for 12 hit off, all welcome.