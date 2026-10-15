Social media
Home page>Sport>Beechworth Golf Club ope...
Sport

Beechworth Golf Club open twilight season

<p>MONEY MOVES: Hugo Rodda was last Thursday\\'s Beechworth golf twilight winner in the first twilight comp of the season. </p>\\n
<p>MONEY MOVES: Hugo Rodda was last Thursday\\'s Beechworth golf twilight winner in the first twilight comp of the season. </p>\\n

MONEY MOVES: Hugo Rodda was last Thursday's Beechworth golf twilight winner in the first twilight comp of the season.

Hugo Rodda took home Beechworth's first twilight comp win of the new Thursday season
Dylan Pool
October 15, 2026 • 05:00

Subscription required to continue reading this article

Related stories
1

Quick redemption awaits for Colts or Wanderers

2

Monster field plays out Beechworth Men's Tournament

3

Ready to reload: Wanderers hope to cash in on off-field improvement

4

New Bendigo Bank Indoor Cricket and Sports Centre opens at Baarmutha Park

5

Hollie and Deb claim huge prizes in Women's Club Championship

OTHER ARTICLES

Most popular stories

News

Dom the Docker: Myrtleford star earns his second chance in the AFL

Dom the Docker: Myrtleford star earns his second chance in the AFL
Dom the Docker: Myrtleford star earns his second chance in the AFL
Education

Social enterprise schools market a fabulous success

Social enterprise schools market a fabulous success
Social enterprise schools market a fabulous success

Digital Editions Archive - Regional Extra

Community

Changing Minds to continue under the UMFC umbrella

Changing Minds to continue under the UMFC umbrella
Changing Minds to continue under the UMFC umbrella