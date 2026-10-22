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Myrtleford women take home Beechworth Women's Bowl

<p>SUPER BOWL: Last Wednesday\\'s winning bowl team from Myrtleford. </p>\\n
<p>SUPER BOWL: Last Wednesday\\'s winning bowl team from Myrtleford. </p>\\n

SUPER BOWL: Last Wednesday's winning bowl team from Myrtleford.

Beechworth Golf Club held their annual Women's Bowl last Wednesday
October 22, 2026 • 10:17
Updated, October 22, 2026 • 10:18

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