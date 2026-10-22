Myrtleford women take home Beechworth Women's Bowl

Last Wednesday Beechworth Golf Club held our annual Women's Bowl with 43 players participating from across the region. The winning team was Myrtleford's team of Lucia DaPos, Angela Bishop and Marg Curtis. The A Grade winner was Angela Bishop (Myrtleford) with 37 points. Runner up was Libby McCrystal (Yackandandah) 36 points. B Grade winner Margo Northey (Yackandandah) 41 points. Runner up was Debbie Tully (Beechworth) 40 points. C Grade winner was Josie Fitzsimons (Jubilee) 38 points. Runner up Andreena Berran (Bethanga) 35 points. Straightest Drives: A Grade Gail Smith, B Grade Zoe Gephart. Last Sunday we held the second round of the Men's Club Championships and also the October Monthly Medal proudly Sponsored by Asia Golf Experiences Fantastic field of 30 players. A Grade Winner & Monthly Medal Winner: Vaughan Saunders (1) – 65 Nett B Grade Winner: George Pfahlert (18) – 65 Nett A Grade Runner Up: Ben Croome (17) – 66 Nett C/B B Grade Runner Up: Hugo Rodda (31) – 66 Nett Ball Winners • Dave Clark (15) – 66 • Jacob Howard (10) – 66 • Ashton Leary (20) – 67 • Andrew Field (0) – 67 • Xavier Palamarczuk (2) – 67 • Jarryd Pritchard (2) – 67 • Zac Whitmore (30) – 67 Nearest The Pins 3rd – Ollie Corcoran 5th – Ashton Leary 7th – Jacob Howard 10th – Rod Shaw 17th – Gerard Cull Final Round will be played Sunday 8 November. This coming Sunday we have a few members heading to Mount Beauty for the district championships. At Beechworth there will be a Stableford event, arrive 11:30 for 12 hit off.