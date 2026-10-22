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Indigo Interview: Tree change leads to new adventure

<p>FINDING HER BEAT: Karla Florence, co-owner of Beechworth Coffee Roasters, enjoys running Beats and Bounce in Beechworth for under 12 throughout terms two and three. </p>\\n
<p>FINDING HER BEAT: Karla Florence, co-owner of Beechworth Coffee Roasters, enjoys running Beats and Bounce in Beechworth for under 12 throughout terms two and three. </p>\\n

FINDING HER BEAT: Karla Florence, co-owner of Beechworth Coffee Roasters, enjoys running Beats and Bounce in Beechworth for under 12 throughout terms two and three.

Karla Florance was born in Lima, Peru and has lived in Beechworth for six years
Coral Cooksley
October 22, 2026 • 10:13
Updated, October 22, 2026 • 10:14

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