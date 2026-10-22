Indigo Interview: Tree change leads to new adventure

Karla Florance was born in Peru’s capital city of Lima, shifted to Australia with her parents and siblings and grew up in Melbourne. She moved with her family to Beechworth six years ago. What do you do workwise? My husband and I own Beechworth Coffee Roasters. I'm the head roaster and run the day-to-day operations. What led you to the coffee roasting business? Honestly, it was a mix of loving coffee and wanting to be my own boss. Melbourne has such a strong coffee culture that it felt like a natural thing to build a business around. What do you love about your work? I love that no two days are the same. As a small business owner, I’m involved in every part of the process. One moment I’m roasting, the next I’m chatting with customers, packing orders, or helping pull together our next launch campaign. That variety keeps things exciting and I get to see the coffee all the way from green bean to cup. What do you do in the community? I run a basketball program called Beats & Bounce in terms two and three of the school year. I started the program because there was nowhere for kids under 12 to play basketball in Beechworth. I love basketball and love how it builds confidence and helps young people grow on and off the court. Is there an important community issue that you think needs addressing? The lack of activities for young people in Beechworth. Travelling out of town isn’t an option for every family, which means many kids miss out on the chance to stay active, build friendships and develop new skills. What would you do to solve, change, or improve that situation? I’d love to see more programs for kids and youth rolled out across Indigo Shire, so young people have something to look forward to, close to home. What do you see as one of the most important current world issues? The rise of social media and the rapid development of AI. Before coffee, I spent more than 20 years working in tech, so I’ve seen the positive impact technology can have. But AI is evolving far faster than the rules around it, which worries me. Australia has already shown real leadership by banning social media for under-16s and I believe we should apply the same thinking to AI. We can no longer rely on the companies behind these platforms to keep our children safe. It’s up to us to set the standard. If the person you would most like to meet came to Indigo Shire (past or present), or was already here, who would that be, what would you show them, and why? I'd love to meet former basketball great and now American businessman, Michael Jordan. If he did decide to take up one of the many invitations I’ve sent his way – I would ask him to run a session with the kids at Beats and Bounce. What book are you reading? ‘Cold River’ by incredible Beechworth and award-winning author Margaret Hickey. It’s her latest crime fiction and a gripping novel set in Victoria’s High Country.