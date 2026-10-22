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Extra early learning year places for youngsters help local families

<p>OPEN SESAME: Community Bank Beechworth and District board member Sue Humphris (left) holding the big cheque with Centre director Mandy Holt, BCEYLC board members Lauren Malins (president) and Harriet Stone holding the big cheque with educator Lourdes Lucani nearby (left) and board member Maggie McGowan (right) surrounded by excited youngsters on Saturday. PHOTO: Bethany James</p>\\n
<p>OPEN SESAME: Community Bank Beechworth and District board member Sue Humphris (left) holding the big cheque with Centre director Mandy Holt, BCEYLC board members Lauren Malins (president) and Harriet Stone holding the big cheque with educator Lourdes Lucani nearby (left) and board member Maggie McGowan (right) surrounded by excited youngsters on Saturday. PHOTO: Bethany James</p>\\n

OPEN SESAME: Community Bank Beechworth and District board member Sue Humphris (left) holding the big cheque with Centre director Mandy Holt, BCEYLC board members Lauren Malins (president) and Harriet Stone holding the big cheque with educator Lourdes Lucani nearby (left) and board member Maggie McGowan (right) surrounded by excited youngsters on Saturday. PHOTO: Bethany James

Early years learning centre creates new space for 22 more childcare places with bank grant
Coral Cooksley
October 22, 2026 • 05:00

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