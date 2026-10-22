Extra early learning year places for youngsters help local families

A new facility at the Beechworth Community Early Years Learning Centre (BCEYLC) has created an additional 22 childcare places each day helping to address a critical shortage of early childhood education in Beechworth and surrounding communities. Organisers estimated around 150 people from current and past families and community supporters celebrated the exciting new development with an official opening on Saturday. The space named the Bendigo Bank Little Learners Room had been made possible by a Community Bank Beechworth and District $150,000 grant through its 2026 Community Funding Program (CEF) grant. Centre director Mandy Holt said the room significantly increased BCEYLC’s capacity. BCEYLC board president Lauren Malins said more available space supported families with higher quality childcare for infants through to four-year-old kinder programs. “This allows families to return to work, and the need has been very strong since COVID,” she said. “We have 80 children on the waiting list, children can be on a waiting list for up to two years and there’s only 12 baby spots per day.” Community Bank Beechworth and District Board member Sue Humphris said the new room is a wonderful example of how community banking can make a meaningful, lasting difference locally. “Supporting early years education helps create the foundations for children to learn, develop and thrive, while helping families put down roots and build their futures in Beechworth,” she said. “We’re proud to partner with organisations like BCEYLC, whose locally led, not-for-profit approach ensures they remain focused on the needs of our district." Ms Holt said the additional room meant more opportunities for local children and greater choice for families. “We’re incredibly grateful to Bendigo Bank for investing in something that will directly benefit Beechworth families,” she said. Ms Malins said the dedicated four-year-old kinder area can now be provided as the three and four-year-olds had been previously combined. “It means that the kids can progress through the rooms and increases a larger intake,” she said. Ms Malins said community fundraising dollars had bridged the gap between the grant and $400,000 project. Ms Humphris said children's early education is really important for learning. “With a lack of children's places, people have been traveling to places like Wangaratta and Myrtleford to get childcare,” she said. “I have heard lots of stories about people having to travel for childcare, and there's always been a shortage of childcare places in Beechworth. “Having 22 places is a good start, and It's been a long time in the making, but there’s now a dedicated four-year-old room. “It’s a great step for four-year-olds as they get ready to transition into kindergarten. “The grant has exceeded our million-dollar investment back into the community over the last 15 years, and we're now onto the start of our next million-dollar investment into the community."