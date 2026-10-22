Extra early learning year places for youngsters help local families

OPEN SESAME: Community Bank Beechworth and District board member Sue Humphris (left) holding the big cheque with Centre director Mandy Holt, BCEYLC board members Lauren Malins (president) and Harriet Stone holding the big cheque with educator Lourdes Lucani nearby (left) and board member Maggie McGowan (right) surrounded by excited youngsters on Saturday. PHOTO: Bethany James