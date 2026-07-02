Beechworth’s A grade fell narrowly short of a win in Wahgunyah last weekend despite a spirited effort in a club favourite’s milestone match.

The Bushies were desperate to get back on the winners list against the Lions and made a strong start, but couldn’t translate their encouraging play on the scoreboard.

After falling behind the girls came out firing after halftime to set up a grandstand finish, but the Lions were just too good winning 37-31.

The A grade team now sit 10th on the ladder with two wins and a draw and have lost their last three games.

Rach Cavallin, playing in her 100th game for the Bushrangers, would finish with 11 goals and was a constant threat in the attacking third.

A staple under the goal ring, Cavallin has been with Beechworth since 2019 and is a two-time A grade club best and fairest winner and a runner-up in 2024.

On the field, the senior footy side took care of business with a big opening quarter setting up a 49-point win against the Lions.

The ‘Bushies piled on eight goals to two by quarter time and didn’t look back.

Sam Johnson continued his strong season with three goals from the midfield while Jobe Brock and Kayde Surrey were stellar down back.

Liam Stephens came back into the side from suspension and made an instant impact while young stars Oli Kavanagh and Oskar English were standouts.

The Bushrangers face a gauntlet to finish their season, scheduled against four of the current top five teams.

They will host Thurgoona this week for their annual Indigenous Round game.

The match itself will be a makeshift elimination final, with the loser most likely dealt a finals blow while the winner would draw back within a game of fifth-placed Chiltern, who face Kiewa Sandy Creek this week.

Action will get underway at Baarmutha Park from 9am.