Quercus Beechworth Neighbourhood Centre hosted its family violence awareness and prevention forum on the evening of Monday 29 June at Quercus Oregon Hall, providing a platform for organisations to educate and for individuals to share their own experiences.

Falling under the 'Stronger Together – Building a Safer, Healthier Beechworth' series, three guest speakers from partners Victoria Police, Centre Against Violence (CAV) and Orange Door took centre stage to offer their knowledge and insights.

Presenters were Tina Byford (Victoria Police), Lucy Lee (CAV) and, speaking remotely, Rachael Richards (Orange Door).

"They were great presentations, with the ability for people to ask questions," acting general manager Jenny Hogan said.

"Attendees learned how to recognise the signs of family violence and coercive control, understand safe reporting pathways, and feel more confident in supporting someone who may be experiencing violence."

The evening was well attended and created a welcoming space for people to listen, learn, ask questions and, where they felt comfortable, share their experiences.

Most importantly, it ensured attendees left with a greater understanding of family violence and knowledge of where to seek help and support.

"Family violence often remains hidden, particularly in small communities where concerns about privacy, judgement, not being believed, or simply not knowing where to turn can prevent people from seeking help," Jenny said.

"As a Neighbourhood House, Quercus is often a first point of contact for people looking for practical support, connection or information.

"We recognise the important role we play in promoting community safety, wellbeing and awareness."

Jenny thanked everyone who attended, adding the successful turnout helps drive momentum toward building a "safer, healthier and more connected Beechworth community".

"We also extend our sincere thanks to Indigo Shire Council for its community grant, which made this important event possible and supports our ongoing commitment to creating a safer community," she said.

If you or someone you know is experiencing family violence, contact 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 for confidential support, available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If someone is in immediate danger, call 000.