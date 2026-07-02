A dangerous section of the Lake Kerferd to Lake Sambell track in Beechworth Historic Park has been permanently closed, after being replaced by part of the nearby Indigo Epic Trail.

The 500m section of the 8km track has been closed since 2021 for public safety, due to 43 mineshafts riddling the ground around it.

Since that time, walkers have been encouraged to use the nearby section of the Indigo Epic Trail, which covers the same route between the two lakes.

Due to the number of mineshafts, and the existing alternative route, Parks Victoria has decided to permanently close the section. Work to remove the old bridge and stairs at each end was completed last week.

Parks Victoria Area Chief Ranger Monica Hersburgh said this was the safest and most sustainable solution to the issues on the section of the track.

“We’re looking forward to completing the work and revegetating the area,” she said.

“The rest of the track from Kerferd to Sambell remains open, it’s just this small section with a lot of dangerous mineshafts that is being replaced.”

Parks Victoria will hold a community planting day for people to help out with tree planting and revegetation in the area in the coming weeks.