Beechworth Football Netball Club held a celebration for one of its greatest and humblest servants last weekend, as Brenton Surrey surpassed the club record for senior games.

The club formally recognised Surrey’s 338th senior game after surpassing club legend Anthony “Hodgey” Mihaljevic’s previous record of 328 games.

Surrey’s decorated career at Beechworth includes being part of Beechworth’s last premiership in 2010, a Barton Medal winner in 2011, a five-time senior best and fairest winner as well as a BFNC and a TDFL life member.

But in signature fashion, when asked about the significance of his milestone, Surrey shined the spotlight on his fellow warrior teammate Brayden Carey, who brought up 250 senior games on the same weekend.

“It was more important than mine and it was just good that we got the win,” he said.

The celebration coincided with a special heritage round at Baarmutha Park, bringing many of the club’s greats back to the club.

Beechworth brought back their old Bombers jersey in the seniors while the netballers wore Bomber-styled bibs to bring nostalgia back to the old days of the Ovens and King and Ovens and Murray leagues.

The special edition Bombers jersey had a legends team of Bushrangers named on the front along with the club’s premierships in the Ovens and Murray, Ovens and King and Tallangatta leagues.

Baarmutha Park’s club rooms were filled with memorabilia of years gone past.

Reflecting back on his junior years with the club and his longevity with Beechworth, Surrey said it was the inspiration of watching the senior team as he grew up and being a part of the club’s community which keeps him coming back.

“I suppose that's where you aspired to be... they're the guys you wanted to follow,” he said.

"I think the reason you continue is the club's like a little community... it's a good place to be a part of.

“And not just footy clubs, but sporting clubs in general are pretty important, little communities within the community."

Surrey said it was now his responsibility to help the younger generation be inspired to stay involved in communities like the Beechworth footy club, including his own kids Eleanor and Cooper.

"You just hope they're active, whatever they do… a bit of tennis, cricket, guitar, dance, football and netball; certainly chops them around, but that's what it's about, isn't it, you give them an opportunity," he said.

Beechworth’s senior side were able to live up to the occasion coming home with a 16.8 (104) to 8.16 (64) win following a competitive opening half.

“It was pretty competitive early and I was thankful that we pulled through and banked some more points,” Surrey said.

Surrey said it had been a difficult season this year as the club battles with injuries to key players including dual-Barton Medal winner Cam Fendyk, Connor Stone, Sam Johnson and the suspension of Liam Stephens.

"When you're 10 short and you take your two or three best players out of your team, you're going to be pretty thin, but that gives others an opportunity and hopefully they can benefit from it," he said.

Speaking on the milestone of both Surrey and Carey, coach Jack Neil said while they both would much rather the spotlight be placed on others, the playing group were filled with appreciation for how they go about their footy on and off the field.

“They are both salt of the earth die hard club people,” he said.

“They both deserve all the praise and acknowledgment possible.”

The Tallangatta league will enter a league-wide bye for the King’s Birthday weekend before returning to competition on 13 June.