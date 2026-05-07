Beechworth’s senior footballers will be looking to secure a key win against cross-town rivals Chiltern in what could be a make-or-break game for both teams at Baarmutha Park.

The Bushrangers and the Swans sit on the lower half of the ladder through five games of the season, but the quality of their play hasn’t been reflected on the win-loss tally.

Chiltern secured their first win of the season last week against Wahgunyah after a challenging block of games to start their season, while Beechworth’s three losses this year have come against teams currently in the top four.

While not as fierce as recent seasons, Beechworth coach Jack Neil said the Swans were still a side not to be taken lightly.

“With the quality of so many multiple premiers still in that side you know they are always going to be dangerous,” he said.

“We will continue to focus on the same simple things and make a few adjustments to hopefully give ourselves some opportunities to make a strong contest of it.”

Last weekend Beechworth came through with a much-needed win in Eskdale against Mitta United, doing it in style to the tune of 20.11 (131) to 6.7 (43).

The Bushrangers forward stocks were significantly bolstered by the return of Lachie Armstrong.

In his first game of the year, the key forward came back like he never left to finish with eight goals and provide a big focal point in attack.

Coach Jack Neil said it made a massive difference to the side.

“He adds a lot to the position as a skilled player but provides some direction and leadership on the ground and no doubt build the other boys confidence,” he said.

Other senior leaders Brayden Carey and Austen Fendyk were recalled into the senior side and added a great deal of experience to the lineup.

Young Rourke Warner put together his best senior game to date to finish with an impressive three goals while the midfield unit of Liam Stephens, Lukas Jakobsson and Sam Johnson continued to dominate.

On the court, despite a promising first 15 minutes Beechworth’s A grade couldn’t keep up with a strong Mitta side, going down 65-38.

The Bushrangers were able to match the Blues early in a free flowing start, but the margin which started at five after quarter time continued to blow out by the end of each quarter.

Tegan Chambeyron and Hannah Fitzgerald applied the pressure in defence while Tilly Boyd played a vital link in the midcourt.

The action on Saturday will start with the juniors in Beechworth from 9am.