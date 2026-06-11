Backs against the wall, Beechworth will be looking to stir an upset in Tallangatta against the Hoppers and bounce themselves into finals contention following the King’s Birthday bye.

Fresh off a memorable win against the Wodonga Saints in their heritage round celebrations and the crowning of club games record holder Brenton Surrey, the Bushies’ senior side will be looking to pounce on their winning momentum.

The Bushrangers have been injury-ravaged throughout the first half of the year and will hope to draw some experience back into the side this week.

They will continue to be without ruckman Liam Stephens who is serving a controversial suspension for rough conduct against Rutherglen in round eight.

Stepping up among the ranks in their last outing included senior debutant and club junior Oskar English, who competed strongly across the back half and showed plenty of promise at the top level.

The Hoppers will be looking to bounce back from a 10-goal loss to fellow contender Yackandandah in their last outing.

At the halfway point of the season, both Beechworth’s under 17s and under 14s are in the thick of the battle for a finals spot and play a crucial game against the similarly placed Hoppers this week.

The reserves sit in eighth battling player availabilities with injuries in the seniors testing the squad’s depth.

On the court Beechworth’s A grade are in their best form of the season on the back of back-to-back wins against Rutherglen and Wodonga Saints.

Outstanding defensive pressure and mid-court transition from Tegan Chambeyron and Molly Brock proved decisive while Emmerson Collins couldn’t miss under the ring.

The side will face a much tougher task against the 8-1 Hoppers this week.

At the halfway point, the under 15s and under 17s are Beechworth’s best chance at reaching the top five with the under 15s making a strong start to the season.

Action at Rowen Park will begin from 9am.