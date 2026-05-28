Beechworth will take a trip down memory lane for their game against Wodonga Saints this Saturday for the club’s heritage round at Baarmutha Park.

From 2pm, the start of football and netball senior matches, the clubrooms will be open for members and guests to browse memorabilia from past decades.

The day will also serve as an unofficial 40-year reunion of the undefeated 1986 thirds Bombers side in the O&K league.

On the field, Beechworth’s senior footballers will be eager to get back on the winners list after a fiery encounter with Rutherglen saw them come up just short.

With Tom Mitchell making a cameo appearance with the Cats, the Bushrangers had their work cut out for them as it was, but life was made even harder when they were reduced to no bench by half time due to injuries.

Beechworth showed immense fight to tie up the game in the third quarter but just ran out of steam in the end, going down 8.11 (59) to 6.9 (45).

‘Bushies coach Jack Neil said his team handled the big occasion well at Barkly Park, with the class of the former Brownlow Medalist and AFL premiership player Mitchell coming to the fore when it mattered most.

“When the game was on the line his class came through and he won the moments that won them the game, I think his hand passing in congestion was by far the biggest take away,” he said.

“We put Rourke [Warner] in the midfield and played a lot directly on Tom.

“He beat him in some one-on-one contests and held his own.

“He was exposed a bit defensively but a great game where he learnt a lot.”

Warner was adjudged as Beechworth’s best while Surrey brothers Brenton and Kayde showed some signature grit throughout the game.

Plenty of spot fires spilled out across the ground in what was at times a tense and physical battle.

Beechworth ruckman and most valuable player through the first eight weeks of the season Liam Stephens was given a one match ban for a hip and shoulder incident.

While the club accepted the league’s sanction, Neil said the video review process, involving the review of video evidence between clubs, required an overhaul.

“The process has highlighted our league is not doing enough to make sure the game is judged fairly and in line with protecting players,” he said.

While their match against the Saints will be a winnable one, it will be no easy feat with unavailability of Stephens as the club look to gain players back from injury.

On the court Beechworth’s A grade are on the board for the season with their first win coming in commanding fashion.

The Bushies poured on the goals out of the gates and never looked back on the way to their 53-35 triumph, with Emmerson Collins starring with her 36 goals.

Her tally included a huge milestone as she passed 1000 goals throughout her tenure with Beechworth.

Tegan Chambeyron was reliable as ever in defence while Hannah Fitzgerald made a strong return from injury in the midcourt.