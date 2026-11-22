The wet conditions felt in the leadup to the weekend claimed two victims, but it was unable to stymie WDCA's A grade cricket in its entirety. Matches at Mulwala’s Lonsdale Reserve and Beechworth’s Baarmutha Park were abandoned due to pitch and outfield conditions, with Yarrawonga Mulwala and City Colts, and Beechworth Wanderers and Ovens Valley United splitting the points with no-result verdicts. However, we did witness some top-level cricket – Wangaratta Magpies dealt a blow to Benalla Bushrangers at the Gardens Oval, while Rovers United Bruck managed to down Delatite comfortably at WJ Findlay Oval. Needing a win to draw level with the Bushrangers on the ladder and keep their finals hopes burning, the Magpies posted 8/232 from their 39 overs before bowling the Bushies out for 223 in a squeaker. Magpies opening batter and captain Cooper Matheson led from the front, blazing 54 from 48 to give his team a strong launchpad. While James Thewlis only managed 16, the rest of the top order was explosive and effective, with Callum Honey striking 40 from 33 balls batting at four. Jack Davies (44 off 76) and Connor Dennis (38 off 28) kept the scoreboard ticking over, while Rhys Grant struck 16* off just eight balls late in the piece to help the ‘Pies post a more than defendable score. The chase was on, and Benalla was on the back foot early when Magpies’ left-arm young gun Oscar Edwards bowled the dangerous James Carboon cheaply, before Jonty Priest and Ross Cavill set about getting the innings back on track. They’d both get starts, but some tight bowling saw the Bushrangers slump to 3/64. Incredible half-centuries to Tom O’Donnell (52 off 51) and Craig Williams (61 off 75) saw them race towards the total, the fourth-wicket partnership adding 72 to the total. Just as it seemed like momentum was shifting towards the Bushrangers, Matt Prestianni picked up two wickets in an over, removing O’Donnell and Xavier De Fazio within three balls of each other, and while incoming batter Thomas Snell made a quickfire 11 off 10, the Bushrangers were running out of wickets. When Williams fell, with Edwards again attacking the stumps, Benalla was 7/197 in the 37th over – a miracle would be needed. Lucas Ham (35 off 21) tried his best to get his team over the line, but the tail collapsed, with the Magpies home by nine runs. Magpies captain Cooper Matheson said it was a decent performance from all departments, but there was always room to improve. “We started well with the bat again, we just needed someone to go on with it,” he said. “Our batting is definitely there - take out the Rovers game and we've batted very well all year. “Bowling again we started unreal with Oscar [3/38 off 7.4] getting two early ones. “We fought hard through the middle overs, and bowled the best we have to our plans. “We could have restricted them a bit more, dropping I think five catches and missing two runouts. “If we lift 30 per cent in the field I can see us winning more games, but plenty to improve on.” In the only other game, a towering century from Rovers United Bruck’s Jeremy Wilson powered the Hawks to a 143-run win over Delatite, with the Devils bowled out for 122 chasing the hosts’ 9/265. Wilson belted 111* from 103 balls, part of a 150-run stand with Lucky Perera (75 off 81), which rescued the Rovers from 6/56. With the ball, the Rovers had all the answers, with Will Graham [4/12 off nine] ripping through the top and middle order. Delatite’s Mark O’Loughlan’s 41 off 86 was the only sign of resistance, watching a rotating cast of batting partners come and go at the other end.