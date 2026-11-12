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WDCA hopes umpiring workshop brings more to officiate

<p>UMPIRES WANTED: The WDCA is holding an umpire information session, and hopes to bolster their ranks with new officiators. PHOTO: Melissa Beattie</p>\\n
<p>UMPIRES WANTED: The WDCA is holding an umpire information session, and hopes to bolster their ranks with new officiators. PHOTO: Melissa Beattie</p>\\n

UMPIRES WANTED: The WDCA is holding an umpire information session, and hopes to bolster their ranks with new officiators. PHOTO: Melissa Beattie

The league is calling for more umpires to fill out their ranks
Nathan de Vries
November 12, 2026 • 01:00

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