Beechworth’s A grade has crumbled to a third straight loss in a low-scoring bout with Delatite last weekend. Batting first at Lords Reserve, the Wanderers struggled to find runs early and openers Rama Schultz (two) and Will Prebble (five) were dismissed in quick succession. The Surrey brothers spent time at the crease, but it was Lochie Pymer who claimed the key wicket of Brenton Surrey for seven. Kayde would go on to play an electrifying innings scoring an unbeaten 68 off just 52 balls, which included six fours and two sixes. The bad news for Beechworth was that no one could go with him, as the Wanderers middle order collapsed, with Archer Warner’s five from No. 10 the next-best score among the remaining batters. Sam Bell did the damage with the ball taking 4/15 in an eventful 2.1 overs to clean up the Beechworth tail. The Wanderers were bowled out for 98 within just 28 overs. Beechworth needed a strong outing with the ball and it was again Kayde Surrey who provided the goods with two quick wickets opening the bowling. He went on to finish with 3/21 in his allotted nine overs in a standout performance. Fin Duff, who has also been in strong form with the ball, provided a spark with his 2/13 and Delatite were 4/43 with the match in the balance. But it was Bell again (12) and Devils captain Mitch Purcell (27*) who did enough to hold off the Wanderers and lead Delatite to the required total with four wickets to spare. The Wanderers will look to rebound on Saturday back at Baarmutha Park against Ovens Valley United who were also bowled out for a low score last week against Yarrawonga Mulwala. In other grades the B grade Stanley Cutters were no match for a rampant Merton batting display at Merton going down by 106 runs. In reply to their 7/236, the Cutters struggled to get going through their middle order and found themselves 7/78. Lachie Fitzpatrick (30) and Jordon Fitzpatrick (14) did their best to provide some resistance but were bowled out for 130. Beechworth’s C grade took their match against Rovers United Bruck to the final over but fell just short by three wickets. After posting 181 batting first at Baarmutha Park, the Wanderers and Liam Strong (3/24) made inroads with the ball early. The Hawks steadied in the middle order and needed three runs for victory in the final over with four wickets in hand. Dylan Pool looked up for the task taking a wicket with the second ball of the over, but RUB were able to secure the winning runs off a Pool no-ball. The under 16 girls started their two-dayer bowling first and will go into next week chasing 136, while the under 14s were unable to get on the ground for day 2 of their fixture, but had the win sewn up last week.