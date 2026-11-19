Indigo Vineyard’s successful ‘all things pink’ fundraiser raised $7985 for the McGrath Foundation on Saturday. “It’s a great result,” Indigo Vineyard founder Rob Hawkings said. The vineyard’s annual fundraiser for cancer care nurses has raised around $31,000 over the past five years. The fun and vibrant event in Everton Upper drawing 40 event goers and 11 children had this year’s theme as 'Alice in Wonderland' as well as including themed garden games. “The Alice in Wonderland theme had lots of Mad Hatters and other characters as well as lawn games including croquet, cornhole, “off with his head” and Jenga,” Rob said. Rob said adult guests received a glass of Indigo Vineyard Rose or sparkling wine on arrival followed by a paddock to plate two course meal for the garden party lunch. “We had canapes to start, pork sliders then roast leg of lamb with mash, beans and salad,” he said. Guests could then choose from a delicious array of homemade pink desserts to tuck into from the cake competition buffet as part of the fundraiser. “As always we had great local support from people for our silent auction such as Jim Jam, Gamila, Little Cedar Cheese, Fletchers Hospitality in Wangaratta and Baarmutha Wines,” Rob said. “We also received donated accommodation in Beechworth and Huskisson to auction and a wine tour by Russell Brooke Luxury Wine Tours." Rob said the McGrath Foundation is no longer just about breast cancer but now is focused on providing care nurses for people with all types of cancers. “McGrath cancer care nurses have provided over 319,289 hours of care to people throughout their treatment,” he said. “That’s more than 186,000 people and families across Australia since 2005. “In 2009 there were 50 nurses and now there are 430." Rob said with prizes for most creative outfits ‘Fashion in the Field’ was again decided by popular acclaim. “The winner was a lovely young Alice,” he said. Third time eventgoer Beechworth’s Leanne Vickers said the fundraiser is for such a great cause. “It’s wonderful to be able to support the McGrath Foundation,” she said. A donation to the McGrath Foundation supporting breast care nurses had also been included in the cost of tickets as part of the fundraiser. Donations can still be made directly to the McGrath Foundation at https://www.pinkisthecolour.com.au/fundraisers/IndigoVineyard/paint-the-vineyard-pink.